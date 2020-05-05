Norfolk intensive care nurse starts luxury equestrian giveaway website

An intensive care nurse and her partner have set up new business to raise funds for NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.

Beatrice Vaughan, who works on the high dependency and intensive care units in the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH), and her partner Ben Hodson have launched a new website called Equestrian Giveaways.

The site, which launched on May 5, gives people the chance to win luxury horse riding equipment - such as a trailers - worth up to £8,000 in a live prize draw.

Mr Hodson, who lives in Dereham, said: “Launching a business during a global pandemic was never the plan however we were determined to continue and go live in May 2020.

“We had been talking about setting up a business in the equestrian industry for a few years now.

“Beatrice has always been into horses and we have three children that will most likely be the same.

“We wanted to be able to give back to the community.”

Customers are able to browse all of the competitions, which include riding boots and competition outfits, and then buy tickets for the item they want to win.

They will then be asked a qualifying question, and people answering correctly will be entered into a live prize draw for the item they selected.

All funds raised from the tickets will be donated to the NHS Charities Together campaign.

Mr Hodson said: “As one of the team is an NHS nurse we felt it was only right to support the amazing and supportive healthcare staff working on the frontline of the crisis.

“I think everybody in the UK knows how underfunded the NHS is, we thought that if we were in a position to help then we should.”

After this month, Equestrian Giveaways will continue to support horse charities through it’s prize draw.

Mr Hodson said: “We have carefully selected our charity partners to make sure all donations directly benefit the equestrian community and a couple of other causes close to our hearts.”

• To enter the Equestrian Giveaways competition visit: equestriangiveaways.com