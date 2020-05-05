Search

Advanced search

Norfolk intensive care nurse starts luxury equestrian giveaway website

PUBLISHED: 18:21 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:21 05 May 2020

Beatrice Vaughan, who works on the high dependency and intensive care units in the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH), and her partner Ben Hodson have launched a new website called Equestrian Giveaways. Picture: Equestrian Giveaways

Beatrice Vaughan, who works on the high dependency and intensive care units in the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH), and her partner Ben Hodson have launched a new website called Equestrian Giveaways. Picture: Equestrian Giveaways

Archant

An intensive care nurse and her partner have set up new business to raise funds for NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.

Beatrice Vaughan, who works on the high dependency and intensive care units in the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH), and her partner Ben Hodson have launched a new website called Equestrian Giveaways. Picture: Equestrian GiveawaysBeatrice Vaughan, who works on the high dependency and intensive care units in the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH), and her partner Ben Hodson have launched a new website called Equestrian Giveaways. Picture: Equestrian Giveaways

Beatrice Vaughan, who works on the high dependency and intensive care units in the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH), and her partner Ben Hodson have launched a new website called Equestrian Giveaways.

The site, which launched on May 5, gives people the chance to win luxury horse riding equipment - such as a trailers - worth up to £8,000 in a live prize draw.

Mr Hodson, who lives in Dereham, said: “Launching a business during a global pandemic was never the plan however we were determined to continue and go live in May 2020.

“We had been talking about setting up a business in the equestrian industry for a few years now.

“Beatrice has always been into horses and we have three children that will most likely be the same.

“We wanted to be able to give back to the community.”

You may also want to watch:

Customers are able to browse all of the competitions, which include riding boots and competition outfits, and then buy tickets for the item they want to win.

They will then be asked a qualifying question, and people answering correctly will be entered into a live prize draw for the item they selected.

All funds raised from the tickets will be donated to the NHS Charities Together campaign.

Mr Hodson said: “As one of the team is an NHS nurse we felt it was only right to support the amazing and supportive healthcare staff working on the frontline of the crisis.

“I think everybody in the UK knows how underfunded the NHS is, we thought that if we were in a position to help then we should.”

After this month, Equestrian Giveaways will continue to support horse charities through it’s prize draw.

Mr Hodson said: “We have carefully selected our charity partners to make sure all donations directly benefit the equestrian community and a couple of other causes close to our hearts.”

• To enter the Equestrian Giveaways competition visit: equestriangiveaways.com

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police unmask mystery teen in Black Death plague outfit

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Man taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following crash

The A146 Hales junction in 2018. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Police unmask mystery teen in Black Death plague outfit

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

‘So many loved him’: Town pays respect to ‘famous wheeler-dealer’ who died age 58

Tributes have been made to a well loved ‘wheeler-dealer’ who passed away last month after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Photo: Provided

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police unmask mystery teen in Black Death plague outfit

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Tributes paid to cafe owner who was ‘at his happiest helping people’

Keith Thomson, who ran Jester's Cafe in Bungay for more than 10 years. PHOTO: Courtesy of the Thomson family

Man taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following crash

The A146 Hales junction in 2018. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Mystery over ‘skeleton’ found in bright green Waterways pond

The bright green pond in the centre of the Waterways at Great Yarmouth which had a part of a plastic skeleton spine floating in it later removed by the council. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Victim had to have part of bowel removed after he and his mum were stabbed

Keith Brown. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.
Drive 24