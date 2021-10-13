Norfolk photographer offers 'pet pawtraits'
- Credit: Andrew Smith/Norfolk Pawtraits
Dog lovers across Norfolk see their pets as part of the family, but one Norwich-based photographer has taken it a step further by setting up a business focused on bringing pets into family portraits.
Commercial photographer, Andy Smith, who started Norfolk Pawtraits by planning the first Pawtraits Day at Eaton Park Community Centre in August, has scheduled another for October 23.
Mr Smith has been photographing family dogs, both on their own and with families, after being inspired by more than three million people getting a new pet during lockdown.
The photographer said pets had been "hugely positive" for people's mental health during the pandemic.
He said: “Norfolk being an amazing place to live for both dogs and their humans, has seen many local families welcome new dogs into their homes.
You may also want to watch:
"This feels like a great way to help owners celebrate the love and joy they bring to our lives - immortalising them forever.”
Most Read
- 1 Have you had 'the worst cold ever' which is ripping through Norfolk?
- 2 Eight vehicles involved in Acle Straight crash
- 3 'We did everything we could': Police officer tells of car park negotiation
- 4 Woman's hip broken after 'rugby tackle' by pair of dogs
- 5 Pictures emerge of devastating blaze as fire service issue warning
- 6 Shoe shop set to close after more than two decades in business
- 7 Superstar acts that are coming to Norfolk next year
- 8 Mum's tear-jerking tribute to 'inspiring' teen
- 9 'Unbelievably shocked': Norfolk garage team named best in country
- 10 How to get from Norwich to London for just a fiver