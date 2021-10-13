Norfolk photographer offers 'pet pawtraits'

Published: 3:58 PM October 13, 2021 Updated: 5:01 PM October 13, 2021

Norfolk Pawtraits has been offering family photos for dogs. - Credit: Andrew Smith/Norfolk Pawtraits

Dog lovers across Norfolk see their pets as part of the family, but one Norwich-based photographer has taken it a step further by setting up a business focused on bringing pets into family portraits.

Commercial photographer, Andy Smith, who started Norfolk Pawtraits by planning the first Pawtraits Day at Eaton Park Community Centre in August, has scheduled another for October 23.

Mr Smith has been photographing family dogs, both on their own and with families, after being inspired by more than three million people getting a new pet during lockdown.

The photographer said pets had been "hugely positive" for people's mental health during the pandemic.

He said: “Norfolk being an amazing place to live for both dogs and their humans, has seen many local families welcome new dogs into their homes.

"This feels like a great way to help owners celebrate the love and joy they bring to our lives - immortalising them forever.”