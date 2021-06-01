£9m scheme launches to stop children in care being 'moved around'

Published: 5:45 AM June 1, 2021

Based out of two hubs, in Dereham and Norwich, the New Roads service will provide young people with education, short term residential beds and foster care placements. - Credit: Submitted

A £9m scheme designed to "reduce the cycle" of young people moving between foster placements and care workers has been launched.

New Roads, set up by Norfolk County Council with £5m of government investment, topped up with £4m by the council itself, is based on a pioneering project first developed in North Yorkshire.

John Fisher, cabinet member for children’s services, said: “This service gives enhanced and dedicated support to some of our most vulnerable young people, with a whole team of specialist staff working directly with them to help understand exactly what they need to achieve their potential and lead fulfilling adult lives.

John Fisher, cabinet member for childrens services. Picture: Norfolk County Council - Credit: Archant

“It is adapted from the successful model created in North Yorkshire, which has helped to reduce the number of young people in residential care, as well as the numbers getting arrested or going missing.”

Based out of two hubs, in Dereham and Norwich, the new service will provide young people with education, life coaching and speech and language therapy, as well as access to short term residential beds and foster care placements.