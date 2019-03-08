Search

‘I’m not looking forward to the altitude sickness’ - Mum’s bid to trek through Himalayas

PUBLISHED: 17:11 02 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:11 02 April 2019

Carly Salter is climbing the Himalaya's for brest cancer charity Coppafeel. Photo: Carly Salter

Carly Salter is climbing the Himalaya's for brest cancer charity Coppafeel. Photo: Carly Salter

Carly Salter

A Norfolk woman will be taking on a gruelling trek through the Himalayas after being inspired by her mother’s own battle against cancer.

Steph George beat breast cancer in 2012 and is fundraising along with her daughter's trek. Photo: Steph GeorgeSteph George beat breast cancer in 2012 and is fundraising along with her daughter's trek. Photo: Steph George

Carly Salter will be one of 100 people undertaking the high altitude challenge of a lifetime in October to raise money for breast cancer charity Coppafeel.

The 38-year-old said: “When mum was diagnosed we were shocked, worried and wanted to be there to support her, but it’s horrible seeing someone you care about going through the treatment. I’m going to use that, if the trek or fundraising gets difficult I’ll think of what she went through - I can climb a mountain.”

In 2012 the mum-of-one ran the London Marathon for charity Against Breast Cancer but said she was drawn to Coppafeel as its main focus is educating the younger generation.

Mrs Salter, who grew up in Norfolk and moved to Devon recently, said: “I’ve followed them [Coppafeel] on social media for a while and was ready for another challenge when I saw the trek application was open.

“I’m not looking forward to the altitude sickness and leaving my 11-month-old daughter, but the scenery is going to be stunning.”

In 2010 Mrs Salter’s mother Steph George found a tiny lump while she was showering and within days she was diagnosed, treatment started and has been in remission for a number of years.

“My daughter has run the London Marathon and now this trek,” she said. “It’s my turn now. Anyone can bake a cake and get support but we need to put some effort in.”

A resident of Watton for 12 years, Mrs George has decided to tackle her own challenge and walk the same amount of steps as her daughter will do in the Indian Himalayas. She aims to match the steps in two weeks around Watton with her nine-year-old Boston terrier, Stan.

“All breast cancer charities are vital,” she said. “Especially ones that educate the young. While I was having treatment there was a 26-year-old with three children and she was dying and she told me ‘I didn’t think I could get it’ but younger people can.”

To donate search for ‘Carly’s Coppafeel!’ at HimalayasCoppafeel.com

