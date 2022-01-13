Two Norfolk MPs come out in support of Boris Johnson over 'BYOB' gathering

Video

Two Norfolk MPs have come out in support of Boris Johnson following his apology for attending the Downing Street garden event. - Credit: PA

Two Norfolk MPs have come forward in support of the prime minister after his apology for attending a "bring your own booze" event in the Downing Street garden.

Boris Johnson told MPs during Prime Minister's Questions that the event on May 20, 2020, was "technically within the rules" of the first lockdown but he should have realised how it would look to the public.

He is now facing calls from Labour and members of his own party to resign.

South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss and Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis have both come forward in support of the prime minister.

South West Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss. - Credit: Chris Bishop

In a tweet Ms Truss, who is also the foreign secretary, stated that she backs the prime minister, believing he can "take our country forward".

The Prime Minister is delivering for Britain - from Brexit to the booster programme to economic growth. I stand behind the Prime Minister 100% as he takes our country forward. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) January 12, 2022

She said: "The prime minister is delivering for Britain - from Brexit to the booster programme to economic growth.

"I stand behind the prime minister 100pc as he takes our country forward."

Mr Lewis, who serves as the Northern Ireland secretary, said he believes Mr Johnson to be "the right person to be our prime minister".

Appearing on Sky News on Thursday, January 13, Mr Lewis said: "What I saw yesterday was the PM acknowledging and understanding that he understood the feeling people across the country will have had with experiences they were going through and what they saw happening and what they've now been reading about happening at Number 10."

He maintained that Downing Street is a work environment, including the garden.

Brandon Lewis, MP for Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Denise Bradley

When asked if Mr Johnson should resign if the public inquiry into the event finds him at fault, he said: "Again, we're getting into hypotheticals".

A public inquiry led by civil servant Sue Gray is ongoing into the suspected parties at Downing Street during the pandemic.

Launched last month, the inquiry was originally to investigate claims staff at Number 10 held a party on December 18, 2020, when London was under tight restrictions.

It will now also include the "bring your own booze" event on May 20, 2020, and a suspected gathering on May 15, 2020, in which people were pictured enjoying wine and cheese in the Downing Street garden.