Man in Prince Charles cash-for-access claims' links to Norfolk

Published: 6:30 AM September 9, 2021

Prince Charles warned that modern intensive agriculture is threatening the environment and the survival of small family farms

The man at the heart of a charity investigation into cash for access allegations over Prince Charles has strong Norfolk links.

Michael Wynne-Parker, a British businessman and 'society fixer', is one of the group of people involved in the Prince Charles cash for access allegations.

The claims, first reported in national media, surround emails by Mr Wynne-Parker that suggest individuals could pay £100,000 to secure a dinner with the Prince of Wales and overnight stay at his Scottish mansion.

In the email, he proposed taking a 5pc commission on any donation.

The Prince’s Foundation has said it is investigating the claims.

Mr Wynne-Parker was once an aspiring Norfolk politician, unsuccessfully standing in council elections.

He was elected chairman of the Norwich Conservatives candidate Committee in August 1974.

Mr Wynne-Parker said in his 2011 book, If My Table Could Talk, that he moved into Saxlingham Lodge in Norfolk in 1975 with his then-wife, but he appears to have been here before this stage.

He mentions visiting a poet in Itteringham on his bike as far back as 1965.

He was elected as chairman of the Norfolk and Norwich branch of English Speaking Union, an international education charity, in 1975 and became a member of the Norfolk Churches Trust in 1988.

By 2011 Mr Wynne-Parker had left Norfolk.

Since October 2020, Mr Wynne-Parker has been the director of Harrods of Hingham, a creative hub in Hingham.

Its website says: "Mr Wynne-Parker shares the historic building with Harrods of Hingham, having returned to Norfolk in January 2020 to be closer to his daughters."

Mr Wynne-Parker also acted as an advisor to the Saudi businessman Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz who donated significant sums to Prince's Foundation, set up to restore Prince Charles to restore Dumfries House, his mansion in Ayshire.

A spokesperson for the Prince’s Foundation previously said: “The Prince’s Foundation takes very seriously the allegations brought to its attention by the Mail on Sunday relating to third parties who have introduced prospective donors to our charity in the past.”

It said the claims have been referred on for investigation.

The Mail on Sunday reported Wynne-Parker as saying that donors to the Prince’s Foundation tended to give “between £100,000 and £1m” and that it was “normal practice” for intermediaries to be paid a commission for facilitating charitable donations.

Cash-for-honours

In separate allegations, Prince Charles and his most trusted aide have been reported to the police over cash-for-honours claims.

The pressure group Republic has contacted Scotland Yard and reported both future king Charles and his former royal valet Michael Fawcett on suspicion of breaching the Honours (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925.

Mr Fawcett, who has temporarily stepped down as chief executive of Charles's charity The Prince's Foundation, is accused of promising to help secure a knighthood and British citizenship for a Saudi billionaire donor.

A spokesman for Scotland Yard said: "We are aware of the media reports and await further contact in relation to this matter."

A spokesman for the Prince of Wales said on Monday: "The Prince of Wales has no knowledge of the alleged offer of honours or British citizenship on the basis of donation to his charities and fully supports the investigation now under way by The Prince's Foundation."



