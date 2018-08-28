Search

Mermaid to splash down in Diss for Christmas

PUBLISHED: 14:10 13 December 2018

Hannah Pearl will be bringing her magical mermaid party to Diss Leisure Centre this Christmas. PHOTO: South Norfolk Council

Hannah Pearl will be bringing her magical mermaid party to Diss Leisure Centre this Christmas. PHOTO: South Norfolk Council

Archant

A real life mermaid is swimming her way to a South Norfolk town this Christmas.

Hannah Pearl will be bringing her magical mermaid party to Diss Leisure Centre this Christmas. PHOTO: South Norfolk Council

Children will get the chance to swim with professional mermaid Hannah Pearl at Diss Leisure Centre on Wednesday, December 19 at 3.30pm.

Miss Pearl (real name Hannah Griffiths) is a Miss Mermaid UK 2017 pageant finalist and studied at the Philippine Mermaid Swimming School.

South Norfolk Council cabinet member councillor Yvonne Bendle said: “What better way to encourage a love of swimming than by giving children the chance to meet and swim with a mermaid.

“Our fun sessions are a great way to keep the kids active over the Christmas holidays and having Hannah Pearl there will make it extra special.”

Professional mermaid, Hannah Pearl has made it to the finals of Miss Mermaid UK. Photo: Paul Dale PhotographyProfessional mermaid, Hannah Pearl has made it to the finals of Miss Mermaid UK. Photo: Paul Dale Photography

Fun sessions are being held throughout the school holidays, for more information and prices visit www.south-norfolk.gov.uk

