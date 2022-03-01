Norfolk man races across Europe to save wife from war-torn Ukraine
- Credit: AP
A Norfolk man is racing across Europe to rescue his wife and mother-in-law as they attempt to flee from war-torn Ukraine.
Former college lecturer David Shaw, 63, is driving 1,600 miles to the Polish border to rescue his 47-year-old wife Dana and her mother Anna, 70.
Speaking on route in France on Tuesday afternoon, he said he expects to be at the Ukrainian border on Thursday and hopes that his relatives will be able to meet him there.
“I spoke to them about two hours ago and they are safe so far,” he said. “It’s really that they are just trying to find a way to the border crossing.”
His wife had returned to her home country shortly before the Russian invasion, after her mother and father contracted coronavirus.
Mr Shaw said he could not reveal where they were and did not want to say whether there had been conflict in that part of Ukraine, but he is in regular contact and hoped they will be able to make the journey to the border.
The UN's refugee agency has said that about 660,000 people have fled Ukraine for neighbouring countries since the Russian invasion began.
Shabia Mantoo, a spokeswoman for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, said: "At this rate, the situation looks set to become Europe's largest refugee crisis this century."
Most Read
- 1 Police hunt for wanted Norwich man
- 2 Man arrested after woman's suspicious death in Dereham
- 3 'It was a mistake': Delia admits regret at famous Norwich City rally cry
- 4 Fighter jet forced to perform emergency landing in Suffolk
- 5 Man arrested after north Norfolk crash
- 6 Drivers face delays due to broken traffic lights on busy route into Norwich
- 7 Obituary: Husband's tributes to mother-of-two, 35
- 8 Woman strangled till she passed out in attack by ex-partner
- 9 Fish and chip shop owners open new seaside bakery
- 10 Former City chief still waiting to take charge of his first game
The government has announced that more Ukrainians will be allowed to enter the UK to join family members as they flee the war zone.
A new scheme will also allow individuals and organisations to sponsor Ukrainian refugees to come to the UK.
The first phase of the plan had allowed people in Ukraine who had immediate family members in the UK to come and join them, but the move was criticised for being too restrictive.
Downing Street said people living in the UK would now be allowed to bring in "adult parents, grandparents, children over 18 and siblings" in addition to those who had previously been allowed.
On a visit to Poland - where the most refugees have been crossing the border - Boris Johnson told his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki: "We stand ready, clearly, to take Ukrainian refugees in our own country, working with you, in considerable numbers, as we always have done and always will."
Mr Shaw taught management at the College of West Anglia, in King's Lynn where his wife taught maths and English. The couple lived in North Wootton and Castle Rising.
Friends in Norfolk helped him raise more than £2,000 on GoFundMe to help him and a friend to make the marathon journey to Poland in his VW Golf from the outskirts of Glasgow, where the couple now live.