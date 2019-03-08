Young Norfolk magician to appear on Britain's Got Talent

Thetford magician James Samuel who is performing with act 4MG on Britain?s Got Talent. Picture: 4MG Archant

Budding Norfolk magician James Samuel hopes his sleight of hand will wow over Simon and the panel when he appears on Britain's Got Talent.

We can't wait to see what 4MG have in store for us later What are your guesses? #BGT pic.twitter.com/pUm1flM5uE — Britain's Got Talent (@BGT) May 25, 2019

The Thetford youngster will be performing with his three mind-bending colleagues from 4MG — who dub themselves the boy band of magic — when they appear on tonight's latest round of auditions.

James, who was the youngest ever member of the Ipswich Magic Society, and has previously appeared on CBBC and Sky TV, has teamed up with Harry Nardi, Theo Mallalieu and Josh Horus and they have wowed audiences with their mix of mind reading, magic, sleight-of-hand and illusion.

Specialising in close up, James is a master of sleight of hand magic. Harry specialises is a master of mindreading, while Theo is the cardist, a name given to people that have skills with a deck of cards.

The foursome will be introduced by Ant and Dec before performing for judging panel Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams.

In social media posts ahead of the performance, James said: "Tonight is the night! Britians Got Talent at 8pm ITV1. It's been a long journey full of hard work, learning, and fun. I sincerely hope you'll enjoy what our act 4MG have created. Let's do this!"