Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue to hold city centre fundraising day

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 4:34 PM August 26, 2021   
Just a fraction of the fifty or so volunteers who make up Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue which support the emergency services. Picture: Neil Didsbury - Credit: Archant

A voluntary group that plays a crucial role in rescue operations and searches for missing people in Norfolk is holding a fundraising day to encourage people to find out more about its specialist work.

Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue is a volunteer-run, charitable organisation that works alongside the emergency services to search for missing people.

On Saturday, August 28, NORLSAR volunteers will be in Norwich city centre inviting people to find out more about their work, see the equipment they use and encouraging them to donate to the group.

Debs Chedgey, NORSLAR's fundraising coordinator said on average, each call-out cost £400 and the group had seen a sharp increase in callouts over the past 12 months which, when coupled with constraints on fundraising activities caused by the pandemic, meant support was more important than ever.

NORSLAR volunteers alongside their vehicles, boats and equipment will be stationed outside John Lewis on All Saints Green from 9am - 6pm on August 28.

