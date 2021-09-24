Lorry driver couldn't explain what made him drink and drive

Published: 2:00 PM September 24, 2021

A lorry driver with 30 years’ experience has told magistrates that he can’t explain what led him to drink-drive a truck on the A47.

Police pulled over the Scania at Terrington St John after receiving tip-off calls.

Andrew Osborn, 51, fully complied with officers following the stop at 3.15pm on August 18, Lynn Magistrates’ Court was told on Thursday.

He failed a roadside breath test and was arrested.

In custody he blew 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35.

Osborn, of Smeeth Road, Marshland St James, pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

In mitigation, he told the court he suffered from anxiety and depression and had recently been divorced, adding: “I really can’t answer why I did it.

“I lost my job yesterday because obviously I knew I was going to lose my licence.

“The only thing I know is how to drive a lorry – I’ve been doing it for 30 years.”

Osborn was banned for 14 months, which can be reduced with completion of a drink-driver rehabilitation course.

He was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £139 in costs and victim surcharge.