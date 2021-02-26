News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Norfolk libraries to scrap late fees for children

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 4:58 PM February 26, 2021   
Removing overdue charges for everyone under the age of 16 are among Norfolk libraries proposals for a post-pandemic reading push. 

Removing overdue charges for everyone under the age of 16 are among Norfolk libraries proposals for a post-pandemic reading push. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Late fees on overdue books taken out by under-16s could be scrapped as part of a post-pandemic reading push by Norfolk libraries. 

Plans by Norfolk Libraries and Information service to improve children and young people's reading skills also include universal membership of the county’s e-library through Norfolk’s schools and the introduction of a new ‘1,000 books before school’ reading challenge aimed at under-fives.

Ceri Sumner, director of community, information and learning.

Ceri Sumner, director of community, information and learning. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Ceri Sumner, director of community, information and learning at Norfolk County Council, said: “We want to remove as many barriers as possible to lifelong learning and help to grow everyone’s love of books so it is only right we begin with our county’s children.”

The plans are due to be considered at a meeting of the council’s cabinet on March 8.

Emma Corlett, deputy leader of the Labour group, said: "Any focus on libraries is welcome but let’s not get too excited. 

You may also want to watch:

"It probably costs more to fine children than the money raised, the 1,000 books is great but should be a core offer not a sponsorship opportunity.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Family of missing man informed after body found near lake
  2. 2 Drama as police plane circles villages for missing person
  3. 3 Police fine 39 second-homers and day-trippers in resort crackdown
  1. 4 Rogue trader jailed after taking thousands of pounds from customers
  2. 5 Chef to reopen major hotel that closed amid financial woes
  3. 6 More than 40pc of people in Norfolk have now had their first Covid jab
  4. 7 Emma Thompson and Peaky Blinders actor to star in new film shot in Norwich
  5. 8 'Unsatisfactory and dangerous situation' - Man frustrated by unlit roadwork
  6. 9 A 42-bedroom hotel with ballroom and set in three acres for sale
  7. 10 Coronavirus: How busy are our local hospitals?

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chancellor Rishi Sunak outside 11 Downing Street, London, before heading to the House of Commons to

Budget predictions: Furlough, wealth tax and VAT cuts

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Lloyd McMurtary leaving Norwich Magistrates Court after admitting failing to stop after a fatal crash in September last year.

Mother's devastation after son killed in crash 'one minute from home'

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Police are on the scene of an incident in Norwich.

Road closed after police incident in Norwich

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Aylmer Tower. Photo: Archant

Teenager in hospital after being stabbed in group attack

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus