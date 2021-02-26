Norfolk libraries to scrap late fees for children
- Credit: Denise Bradley
Late fees on overdue books taken out by under-16s could be scrapped as part of a post-pandemic reading push by Norfolk libraries.
Plans by Norfolk Libraries and Information service to improve children and young people's reading skills also include universal membership of the county’s e-library through Norfolk’s schools and the introduction of a new ‘1,000 books before school’ reading challenge aimed at under-fives.
Ceri Sumner, director of community, information and learning at Norfolk County Council, said: “We want to remove as many barriers as possible to lifelong learning and help to grow everyone’s love of books so it is only right we begin with our county’s children.”
The plans are due to be considered at a meeting of the council’s cabinet on March 8.
Emma Corlett, deputy leader of the Labour group, said: "Any focus on libraries is welcome but let’s not get too excited.
You may also want to watch:
"It probably costs more to fine children than the money raised, the 1,000 books is great but should be a core offer not a sponsorship opportunity.”
Most Read
- 1 Family of missing man informed after body found near lake
- 2 Drama as police plane circles villages for missing person
- 3 Police fine 39 second-homers and day-trippers in resort crackdown
- 4 Rogue trader jailed after taking thousands of pounds from customers
- 5 Chef to reopen major hotel that closed amid financial woes
- 6 More than 40pc of people in Norfolk have now had their first Covid jab
- 7 Emma Thompson and Peaky Blinders actor to star in new film shot in Norwich
- 8 'Unsatisfactory and dangerous situation' - Man frustrated by unlit roadwork
- 9 A 42-bedroom hotel with ballroom and set in three acres for sale
- 10 Coronavirus: How busy are our local hospitals?