Lavender harvest gets under way amid sea of purple blooms
- Credit: Chris Bishop
It sails slowly over the field like a ship riding a sea of purple waves as the harvest gets under way.
That was the scene as Norfolk Lavender started gathering the colourful crop that grows in rows beside the A149 at Heacham.
It sells fragrant sprigs of the plants and distils their oil to make perfumes and toiletries.
Coastal lavender fields have been a familiar sight since the early 1930s, when six acres were planted by three men and a boy for £15.
Lavender fields were once common in southern England. But those near London have long disappeared beneath post war housing developments.
During the First World War, a shortage of synthetic antiseptics and disinfectants saw a return to traditional remedies to treat wounds, such as lavender drizzled onto moss.
Today, Norfolk Lavender sells cosmetics, oils and foodstuffs including lavender jam. Lavender gin, liquers and beer are also on offer.
As well as selling lavender products, Norfolk Lavender also sells a wide variety of plants from its base next to the fields at Caley Mill. It is home to the National Lavender Collection, made up of more than 100 varieties.
Lavender in times past
Lavender arrived on Norfolk's shores with the advancing Roman army, around 50BC. Rome's soldiers were herbalists, who grew medicinal plants such as lavender, rosemary, parsley, sage and thyme.
Lavender was prized for its healing and insect-repellent properties, as well as a scent for bath water.
In fact its name comes from the Latin word lavandum, which means 'fit for washing'.
And its use would live on after the Romans departed.
Medieval monks used lavender in their remedies. In Tudor times, it was "the herb of cleanliness and calm", used in everything from toothpaste to a freshener for stale rooms.
By Victorian times, it was used as a perfume and to sweeten clothes.
Modern-day fascination with herbal remedies has given it a new lease of popularity.