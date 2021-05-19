News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

‘A positive move’ - Arts institute welcomes student finance reforms

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers

Published: 1:43 PM May 19, 2021   
Nichola West inside the new studio

Institute director Nichola West said the reforms were "a positive move forward" for higher education in the arts. - Credit: Noah Vickers

A Norfolk performing arts college has welcomed proposed changes to the student finance system.

The government announced in last week’s Queen’s Speech that a "lifetime skills guarantee" will “transform the current student loans system, which will give every adult access to a flexible loan for higher-level education and training at university or college, usable at any point in their lives.”

Nichola West, director of the Norfolk Institute of Performing Arts (NIPA) said the changes were “a positive move forward”, recognising that “further education has greater opportunities than one traditional path.”

NIPA, based at Busybodies Stage School in Dereham, was founded last year and trains students both in the arts and how to teach them - as well as equipping students with legal and business knowledge, and even how to pay self-employment tax.

Auditions for NIPA’s September 2021 and 2022 intakes will resume in June and run until July. NIPA has four to six places left for 2021. Those interested in auditioning can visit: https://www.nipa.org.uk/copy-of-home 

You may also want to watch:

Education
Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The new covers for the outdoor seating at The Oak Bar Terrace on Yarmouth Road 

Food and Drink

Bar splashes out £500,000 on outdoor dining area

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Lord Wesley Pestano and Lady Lucinda Perry

Top of the Pops dancer, Octopussy star and 'Lord' settles in Norfolk

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Senior man smiling outside

Reduce your dementia risk with 7 lifestyle changes

Charles Bliss

Author Picture Icon
It is understood jars of pasta sauce were thrown at a woman at the Sainsbury's store in Costessey.

Norfolk Live

Woman injured by jars of sauce thrown in Sainsbury's

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus