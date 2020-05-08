Six new coronavirus deaths confirmed in Norfolk’s hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant Archant

Six more people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in Norfolk’s hospitals.

Of those announced on Friday, two deaths occurred at the James Paget University Hospital (JPUH), in Gorleston, and four at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn.

At the QEH, three of the latest deaths occurred on May 6, with one death on May 5, bringing the total number of deaths to 118.

To date 186 people who have received treatment for coronavirus have been discharged from the QEH.

Meanwhile, the JPUH’s total increased to 95 following the death of two patients in its care, of which one was on May 6 and another on May 7.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital was the only hospital not to report any new deaths on Friday, as its total remains on 99.

The increase brings the number of people to have died in Norfolk’s hospitals to 312.

A further four deaths were announced in East Suffolk and North Essex, bringing the area’s total to 286. Forty-seven Covid-19 patients have died at the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

A six-old-week baby is among a further 332 casualties in England’s hospitals, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths to 22,764.

NHS England said patients were aged between six weeks and 103 years old, of which 22, aged between 40 and 96 years old, had no known underlying health condition.

NHS England releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including previously uncounted deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago. This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem examinations to be processed and for data from the tests to be validated.