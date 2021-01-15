Hospitals receive £700,000 boost to improve NHS systems

Published: 7:06 PM January 15, 2021

Norfolk's hospitals have received more than £700,000 to improve digital systems to allow staff to spend more time with patients.

The funding from the Department of Health and Social Care is being spent on improving systems to fund four e-rostering programmes in the East of England.

The e-roster system helps hospitals, clinics and pharmacies improve the speed of redeploying staff, reporting absences and managing working hours.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital received £290,000 to spend on medic rostering among doctors.

The James Paget University Hospital. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston has received £520,000 to create a collaborative bank which allows staff from all three of Norfolk's hospitals to share available clinicians who can fill shifts to match demand during the pandemic and wider winter pressures.

Helen Whately, minister for care, said: “E-rostering is a crucial tool to make the most of our dedicated healthcare professionals’ time for looking after patients – something which is needed more than ever during this pandemic.

“Managing shifts more effectively also makes it easier to work flexibly, giving our hardworking clinicians a better work/life balance.

“I’m excited to see how this technology can be implemented in the future, not just in hospitals and pharmacies, but in social care too – making sure everyone gets the right care at the right time.”