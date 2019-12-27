Revealed: The full list of Norfolk people named in the New Year's Honours List

A selection of Norfolk people who have appeared on the New Year's Honours List. Pictures: Various Archant

The organiser of the region's biggest Christmas show, education leaders and an acclaimed author have been included in the New Year's Honours list for 2020.

John Cushing won the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2017 Norfolk Arts Awards at Norwich Cathedral's Hostry. Photo: © Simon Finlay Photography John Cushing won the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2017 Norfolk Arts Awards at Norwich Cathedral's Hostry. Photo: © Simon Finlay Photography

John Cushing - nicknamed Mr Christmas - is among the stand-out names in the list, having been honoured for his role in organising the hugely popular Thursford Christmas Spectacular, which brings hundreds of thousands of people to the region each year.

Prof Anne Osbourn of the John Innes Centre in Norwich has been made an OBE for services to plant science. Picture: John Innes Centre Prof Anne Osbourn of the John Innes Centre in Norwich has been made an OBE for services to plant science. Picture: John Innes Centre

Mr Cushing, who plans each event more than a year in advance and is its producer and director, has been made an OBE for his services to charity, as a result of funds raised through the annual showcase.

City College, Norwich, principal Corrienne Peasgood. PHOTO: Nick Butcher City College, Norwich, principal Corrienne Peasgood. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

He said: "I shed an emotional tear when I opened the letter. It means a lot that people care about what we're doing in Thursford."

Peter Thomas, who has received the British Empire Medal Picture Credit Newsmakers Peter Thomas, who has received the British Empire Medal Picture Credit Newsmakers

Author Rose Tremain, who lives in Norfolk and has served as chancellor for the University of East Anglia received her second honour, being made an OBE, having already been made a CBE years ago.

Former UEA chancellor Rose Tremain who has been made an OBE Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Former UEA chancellor Rose Tremain who has been made an OBE Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A number of well-known members of the education community also made the list, with Corrienne Peasgood, principal of City College Norwich, and Wherry School founder Barry Payne both being made OBEs for their services to education.

Jill Bignell, a teacher at Gisleham Middle School and founder of Educate Peru, has been made an MBE Picture: DAVID LENNARD Jill Bignell, a teacher at Gisleham Middle School and founder of Educate Peru, has been made an MBE Picture: DAVID LENNARD

Ms Peasgood said she was "hugely honoured" to be included on the list.

Barry Payne, who has been made an OBE Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Barry Payne, who has been made an OBE Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

She added: "It points to what can be achieved through collaboration, teamwork and inclusiveness - and to the importance of removing our institutional hats, from time to time, and working out together what is right for students or for a particular sector."

The Tilney Ward is currently open at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn. Pictured: Service Pathways director Anna Morgan The Tilney Ward is currently open at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn. Pictured: Service Pathways director Anna Morgan

Nationally, some of the key members of England's World Cup-winning cricket team were honoured and a stalwart of the sport locally added to this trend - as Norfolk Cricket Alliance chairman Peter Thomas picked up a British Empire Medal. Mr Thomas, 67, said: "I am very honoured and humbled, but I do what I do for a love of the sport, not for awards."

Amanda Reeve, Norfolk County Council curriculum manager, who has received a British Empire Medal. Picture: NCC Amanda Reeve, Norfolk County Council curriculum manager, who has received a British Empire Medal. Picture: NCC

Another British Empire Medal recipient was Amanda Reeve, curriculum manager of Norfolk County Council's adult learning department.

She said: "I'm very grateful to receive this recognition for work that has become a passion for me. I believe having good maths and English is the cornerstone to enhancing people's life chances. Working with families, improving their English and maths skills has been a real privilege."

There were also honours for members of the region's scientific community, including Anne Osbourn, one of the leading professors at the John Innes Centre who became the second member of her family to be made an OBE - joining her sister Jane Osbourn.

She said: "It is a great honour to have another OBE in the family - our mother is thrilled."

The full list of local honours is as follows:

Order of the British Empire

- Rose Tremain - for services to writing

- John Cushing - for services to charity

- David Gray - for services to policing and child protection

- Timothy Jickells - for services to marine and atmospheric science

- Yvonne Mason - for services to young people

- Anne Osborn - for services to plant science

- Barry Payne - for services to children with special educational needs and disabilities

- Corrienne Peasgood - for services to safeguarding and to construction skills in Norfolk

Member of the British Empire

- Jill Bignell - for services to children

- Dominic Boddington - for services to alternative education

- Heidi Fisher - for services to innovation

- Maureen Ford - for services to cancer patients

- Anna Morgan - for services to nursing

- Andrea Pull - for political service

British Empire Medal

- Margaret Bumphrey - for services to the community of Briston

- Katharine Fisher - for services to children with disabilities and their families

- Amanda Reeve - for services to education

- Margaret Smith - for services to community music

- Peter Thomas - for services to grassroots cricket

Royal Victorian Order

- Andrew Barrett

- Nichola Colman