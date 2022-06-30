'It's difficult' - Worries about homelessness on the rise

Services in Norfolk are responding to worries from individuals and families including concerns over losing their homes and becoming homeless after not being able to pay their bills, rent or mortgage - Credit: PA

Redundancy and retirement are among the issues contributing to a rise in the number of people in our region worried about losing their home amid the cost of living crisis.

That fear has been noticeable for those providing services on the frontline of the crisis in Norfolk, as food prices soar, energy bills spike sharply and inflation hits record highs to leave household budgets across the country squeezed.

Charity, volunteer and public sector services in the county are responding to concerns from individuals and families worried about losing their homes and becoming homeless after not being able to pay their bills, rent or mortgage.

Shelter and Norfolk SHPS has been seeing rising enquiries about the risk of homelessness due to the crisis - Credit: PA

Norfolk Community Advice Network (NCAN) is a partnership of social welfare and legal advice providers with more than 100 member groups and charities, including Shelter and Norfolk SHPS (Sustainable Housing Partnership Service).

Amanda King, programme manager of homeless prevention service Norfolk SHPS, said more people were coming to them at a "point of crisis", with the level of debt they are relying on to live increasing.

SHPS, which delivers a service to six of Norfolk’s district councils, said on average it supports around 250 people a year but that this year had been more "challenging" following greater demand.

It helps households sustain an existing tenancy or secure new accommodation, offering up to eight months support.

Amanda King, programme manager at Norfolk SHPS - Credit: Norfolk SHPS

Ms King said: "More people are relying on loans or are getting into debt, which then impacts on their credit score.

"Following furlough and the cost of living increases, less individuals have savings or money for safe or unexpected expenses so where they have to pay for deposits or rent in advance they struggle.

"For the people we're dealing with, it's difficult.

"They're worried about losing their home and have got nowhere to move to.

"For a lot of our families and people we're working with, they're having to approach the local authority for temporary accommodation, they've got a court process or are faced with the stress of possession or people asking them to leave."

The cost of living crisis is causing problems for many - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The programme manager says she had never seen accessing the private rented sector as "challenging" as it currently is, with options for affordable accommodation in Norfolk "very limited" and local authorities seeing a surge in demand for temporary accommodation.

According to figures released recently by real estate website Zoopla, the average rent price in Norwich is now £869, a rise of 8.9pc in the last year.

"My worry is, I don't see how it's going to get any better," Ms King added.

"We're hoping to encourage people to seek help early, a lot of people are coming to the council at point of crisis, waiting until things get to the point of court dates and possession.

"There might be something that could be done to help with debt early on."

Lesley Burdett, strategic lead of the homelessness advice and support charity Shelter, said it is "unrealistic" to expect people to have savings or "emergency pots of money" to cover multiple increases in living costs as many were "already on low or fixed incomes" pre-pandemic.

She added Shelter is seeing more people in mortgage arrears.

Lesley Burdett, strategic lead of the homelessness advice and support charity Shelter - Credit: Shelter

Among those that SHPS has helped is a couple in their early 70s who had been forced to sell their home after being unable to pay an outstanding mortgage following retirement.

Financial strains combined with the struggles of ill health, including a diagnosis of cancer, meant they had to move into privately rented accommodation while they searched for a cheaper home.

But the high rent they were paying "ate through their savings until purchasing was no longer an option" and additional costs for fuel and energy stretched their budget "into the red".

Local authorities are said to be seeing a surge in demand for temporary accommodation - Credit: PA

Following intervention from SHPS they are now in an affordable home where they are able to afford the essentials after it worked with them to offer emotional support, helping to increase their income by applying for additional benefits to which they were entitled, apply for concessionary travel and secure social rented accommodation.

It also supported a young couple with a baby who were struggling to manage their rent of £700 per month with the increased cost of having a child and household bills, after the husband lost his job and partner was on maternity leave.

The pair feared being made homeless as a result of the situation. But SHPS helped both the family and their landlord create an affordable repayment plan to address the rent arrears to keep the family in their home.

And support through Norfolk Assistance Scheme (NAS) has meant the family has had access to grants to help with living costs.

For more information on NAS visit norfolk.gov.uk/care-support-and-health.

Where to go for support

NCAN agencies are sharing advice and tips on help for people in Norfolk who are concerned about homelessness.

Ms Burdett and Ms King said to "seek advice immediately", whether that be with rent, mortgage or other household costs, landlords wanting to sell their properties, court evictions and repossessions, and not to wait for rent or mortgage arrears to build, or landlords to ask you to leave.

They added: "Your district council has a duty of care to help and support anyone at risk of homelessness."

Shelter also provides help with court dates on evictions and repossessions, with staff at courts in King's Lynn, Great Yarmouth and Norwich.

On mortgage arrears, it urges people to contact their lenders as soon they are having trouble making a payment as they 'might offer a mortgage holiday, or a reduced payment just for a while'.

It adds: "But be aware there are usually consequences for your future credit score or future monthly repayment amounts.

"Everything depends on your mortgage type and your lender will guide you through all options."

If you have been serviced notice and want to speak with an adviser, call 0344 515 1564, email norfolk@shelter.org.uk or write to Shelter Norfolk, 50-52 Fishergate, Norwich, NR3 1SE. You can also call the Shelter UK Emergency Advice line on 03301 755 121.

More advice, and template letters to ask your district council for help, are available at england.shelter.org.uk/housing_advice.

District council housing contacts

Breckland - 01362 656870, breckland.gov.uk/housing

Broadland and South Norfolk - 0808 1682222, southnorfolkandbroadland.gov.uk/i-worried-homelessness

North Norfolk - 01263 513811, 01223 849782 (out of hours), north-norfolk.gov.uk/section/housing

Norwich - 0344 980 3333, norwich.gov.uk/info/20004/housing

Great Yarmouth - 01493 846140, great-yarmouth.gov.uk/housing

Kings Lynn and West Norfolk - 01553 616200, west-norfolk.gov.uk/housing