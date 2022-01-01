Couple looking for dream home in Norfolk after lottery win

Louisa Tomlinson and and her husband Greg who won £300,000 on a scratchcard. - Credit: PA/Camelot

A couple are looking to move to Norfolk after winning £300,000 on a scratchcard after almost two years shielding due to ill health.

Louisa Tomlinson, from Kent, said they "burst into tears" when they discovered the National Lottery Scrabble Cashword Scratchcard win after she and her husband Greg, 62, endured a "really tough couple of years" while she recovered from a stroke and treatment to mend a hole in her heart.

The couple, who have five children and have been married for 22 years, now plan to achieve a lifelong dream by buying their own home.

Ms Tomlinson, 57, said they are looking for a "cosy two-bedroom" cottage with a wood-burning stove and a small garden in Norfolk.

"I've always dreamt of owning our own home and to be honest, over the last 18 months I've thought of nothing else, scouring Rightmove for the perfect little cottage,” she said.

