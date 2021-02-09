News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Half Roman coin declared as treasure

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 5:58 PM February 9, 2021   
The half gold Roman coin was found in 2018 and has been declared as treasure.

The half gold Roman coin was found in 2018 and has been declared as treasure. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

The discovery of half a gold Roman coin found in Norfolk has been declared as treasure.

Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, reopened the treasure inquest into the find on Tuesday, February 9, at Norfolk Coroner's Court. 

The coin was found by Brett Du Cesari on land belonging to Henry Burn on October 13 2018 by a metal detector. 

A report to the court described the item as a cut half of a gold semissis of Constantius II, a Roman emperor who ruled between 337 and 361 AD.

The coin had been deliberately cut across the centre with the report suggesting the half coin served as either a friendship token or for a ritual function.

You may also want to watch:

Ms Blake said: "It is not certain why coins were cut in this way." 

The area coroner said due to its age and precious metal content that the half coin was treasure.

Most Read

  1. 1 Parts of region could see six inches of snow by Monday
  2. 2 Police make Covid rule-breakers in cars walk home
  3. 3 Norwich firm shuts down after Covid outbreak hits 190 staff
  1. 4 58 residents and staff test positive for Covid at care home
  2. 5 Man who drove at police jailed after A47 100mph chase
  3. 6 Driver in tractor crash which killed father-of-six escapes jail
  4. 7 More than 70 Norfolk businesses hit by Covid outbreaks
  5. 8 Air ambulance doctor's life saved by hero colleagues
  6. 9 Entire marina with 75 moorings on Norfolk Broads for sale for £1.5m
  7. 10 Plans to convert historic pub into café and flat

Under the Treasures Act, treasure is defined as a item that is not a single coin, which contains at least 10pc of gold or silver and is at least 300 years old. It also extends to a find of more than 10 coins which are at least 300 years old.


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Alex and Isobel Kendall, from Sprowston, making the most of the snow on their road. 

Snow forecast for Norfolk and Suffolk over the weekend

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Concerns have been raised over the impact of government changes to a blueprint over where homes are

Plan shows where almost 50,000 homes could be built by 2038

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
The beach huts at Wells. Picture: Ian Burt

Escape to the Country couple with £1m snub Norfolk for Lake District

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
timber framed hall for sale

Former bishop's Tudor home with tennis court and pool for sale

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus