Half Roman coin declared as treasure

Published: 5:58 PM February 9, 2021

The half gold Roman coin was found in 2018 and has been declared as treasure. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

The discovery of half a gold Roman coin found in Norfolk has been declared as treasure.

Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, reopened the treasure inquest into the find on Tuesday, February 9, at Norfolk Coroner's Court.

The coin was found by Brett Du Cesari on land belonging to Henry Burn on October 13 2018 by a metal detector.

A report to the court described the item as a cut half of a gold semissis of Constantius II, a Roman emperor who ruled between 337 and 361 AD.

The coin had been deliberately cut across the centre with the report suggesting the half coin served as either a friendship token or for a ritual function.

Ms Blake said: "It is not certain why coins were cut in this way."

The area coroner said due to its age and precious metal content that the half coin was treasure.

Under the Treasures Act, treasure is defined as a item that is not a single coin, which contains at least 10pc of gold or silver and is at least 300 years old. It also extends to a find of more than 10 coins which are at least 300 years old.



