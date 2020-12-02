What you can (and can't) do as Norfolk enters Tier 2 restrictions

Published: 7:04 AM December 2, 2020 Updated: 7:37 AM December 2, 2020

Norfolk has come out of the national coronavirus lockdown and entered Tier 2 of restrictions.

And council leaders and police have urged people to work together, to remain cautious and to keep their distance from others, to drive our rates of infection down before Christmas.

Tier 2 means people will only be

allowed to meet in groups of up to six when they are outside (The rule of six) but there cannot be any mixing of households anywhere indoors, both at home and when in a public place, with the exception of support bubbles.

There are also restrictions on how businesses operate, particularly around opening hours, and what people can do as part of an organised sport.

The start of this next phase comes as rates of the virus in many areas of Norfolk continue to drop slightly, reflecting the national trend following lockdown, which came into effect on November 5.

But not all areas of the county have seen such figures.

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council and chairman of the Norfolk Engagement Board, said: “While our aim was to leave the national lockdown in Tier 1, being in Tier 2 with much of the rest of the country, means we do face further restrictions so we must now work together towards a sustained decline in the virus to help us to return to lesser restrictions as soon as possible.

“It is essential that we stick to the rules, work together to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our county and ensure that the rates of infection continue to go downwards. The best way to protect ourselves and others is to keep our distance, wash our hands and cover our faces.

“It is also important to understand that people must continue to follow social distancing measures and isolate if they have symptoms, test positive or are asked to isolate by contact tracing teams.”

Norfolk chief constable Simon Bailey, said: "Our journey through this pandemic is not yet over and we must continue to work together to stop the spread of infections. We must all follow the restrictions in Tier 2 wherever we are in the county or country to ensure that we can return to lesser measures as soon as possible.

“These rules have been put in place to protect us all and we need you to work with us and follow them.”

In Tier 2: