Norfolk Gliding Club given a financial lifeline by Sport England

PUBLISHED: 07:00 18 May 2020

The Norfolk Gliding Club has been given a financial lifeline by Sport England to help it through the COVID-19 crisis.Picture; Norfolk Gliding Club

The Norfolk Gliding Club has been given a financial lifeline by Sport England to help it through the COVID-19 crisis.Picture; Norfolk Gliding Club

The Norfolk Gliding Club has been given a financial lifeline by Sport England to help it through the COVID-19 crisis.

The Norfolk Gliding Club has been given a financial lifeline by Sport England to help it through the COVID-19 crisis.

Like many sports clubs, Norfolk Gliding Club (NGC), which is non-profit organisation, has seen its income plummet during lockdown.

Now, the volunteer-run club, based at Tibenham Airfield in south Norfolk, has been given a £9,400 grant from Sport England’s Community Emergency Fund.

The money will help the club over its running costs which includes the maintenance of three Second World War runways, 60 acres of airfield and a seven-strong fleet of gliders and planes.

Mike Hoy, NGC chairman, said: “The club is very grateful to Sport England for providing such swift financial support to a sector that falls between the mainstream government COVID-19 support packages.

“We look forward to seeing the restrictions ease over the coming months, a return to flying, welcoming back our members and introducing aspiring new pilots to the sport of gliding.”

