Norfolk football club set to ban fans who abuse officials
A Norfolk football club has warned that supporters could be banned indefinitely if they are found to have abused match officials.
Sheringham Football Club has reminded its fans to show respect towards match officials before, during and after its matches following an incident at a recent FA Vase game.
In a statement on its website, the club said: "We love a bit of banter from the stand, but please be respectful - verbal abuse and foul language directed at officials and the opposition is simply not acceptable.
"We are a family club with many in attendance. This type of 'support' is not welcome and costs our club dearly both financially and in reputation.
"Any supporter who conducts themselves in the manner described will be banned from attending matches indefinitely."
Sheringham FC currently play in the Eastern Counties Football League and sit in fourth position.
