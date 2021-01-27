Flood alerts across Norfolk ahead of expected rain

Published: 12:00 PM January 27, 2021

Flooding along the River Bure at Wroxham on January 19 this year. More rain is expected over the next few days. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Parts of north and west Norfolk as well as the Norfolk Broads could see flooding over the next few days.

The Environment Agency has today (Wednesday, January 27) issued flood alerts for four parts of Norfolk ahead of rain forecast for tonight and continuing on and off until Friday.

The agency said flooding was possible along the River Burn - near Wells-next-the-Sea, from Southgate and Waterden to Burnham Thorpe.

Alerts have also been issued for the rivers Heacham, Ingol, Babingley, Gaywood and Nar in the west of the county, as well as the tidal rivers Bure, Ant and Thurne in the Broads.

The agency said: "River levels remain high, due to high groundwater levels as the water moves through the catchment in response to recent rainfall.

"We expect to see high water levels around Wroxham boat yards and Ferry road in Horning. We are not currently expecting the situation to escalate, or to issue any further warning messages at this time.

"Take care on waterside roads and footpaths and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger."