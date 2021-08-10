Norfolk mum's first period box business helps 2,000 young girls

Published: 11:27 AM August 10, 2021

Emily Clark of Badersfield, started A Little Hello From Aunt Flo last year. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

A Norfolk mum has helped 2,000 girls across the world feel prepared for their first period during her first 12 months in business.

Emily Clark, from Badersfield, started A Little Hello From Aunt Flo, which sells hampers made up of items to help young girls feel positive as they head into puberty.

She launched the business last August and was given a huge boost when the Instagram account parttimeworkingmum reviewed her product.

She needed help from her family to glue the boxes together following 500 orders in one night and extra stock orders to fill up the boxes.

Emily Clark of Badersfield, with one of her period kits, a care and information pack designed for young girls starting their periods. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

The 37-year-old said: "I had 500 orders within one day. My phone was just pinging with orders.

"I was working some mornings by starting work at 4.30am to try and get them all out.

"It took me a while to get through, everyone was very patient."

The boxes have picked up international customers, including in America and Australia.

She said the decision to run the business full time was "life changing" after being made redundant as the pandemic began.

The mum-of-two said: "I can work from home and work around my children.

"It has changed my life, it has given me a whole new start.

"I'm so glad I have done it. It's nice knowing as well, it's not all about the orders but it's the messages you get back, knowing you have helped so many people who say they were scared to talk about periods and it has helped them open up.

"That means so much more."

The message to young girls on Emily Clark's period kit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

The term Aunt Flo, is a reference to periods, and within each gift box is a supportive message.

Miss Clark said it also helped parents who may find the topic awkward.

Her 10-year-old daughter Poppy has been instrumental in the design and content to give her approval to what items other girls may want or need, with brother Louie, eight, also helping make the boxes.

The mum-of-two said: "I try and get him involved so he understands for if he has a daughter, or if he's married. I think it is important for boys to be educated on periods."

Visit alittlehellofromauntflo.com to find out more.