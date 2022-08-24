Driver shortages blamed as bus passengers complain about service

Driver shortages are behind many of the frustrations experienced by bus passengers across the county, one of Norfolk's biggest operators has said.

Regular users of First buses, the county's biggest operator, have told of their concerns about the state of the bus network and missed connections.

They say that cancelled buses and severe delays are regular occurrences and often mean some struggle to get to work on time.

Over the pandemic, millions of pounds from the government have been pumped into bus operators to keep them going, but some services have still not returned to their full capacity.

First has blamed a driver shortage following the pandemic on the issues it is facing.

Steve Wickes, managing director at First Eastern Counties, said: “With central Government funding ending shortly, I can confirm that our current network in Norfolk will continue and we will be increasing our university services from mid-September.

“In addition, we are doing everything we can to promote and encourage people back to using buses as this not only helps to reduce congestion and improves air quality in the city by reducing car usage, its also a stress-free, affordable and convenient way to travel around the city and county.

“We are currently affected by driver shortages at present which has unfortunately resulted in some journeys not operating on certain days.

"However we are recruiting and we have a full driving academy at present which should improve the situation over the coming weeks."

Mr Wickers apologised to customers for the inconvenience.

We spoke to passengers at two stops in Castle Meadow, in Norwich.

Carmen Page, 32, who was waiting for the 39 bus in Norwich, said: "I have only lived in Tuckswood for three weeks but every time I want to get the bus I have to wait 30 minutes to an hour.

"It's really frustrating, you look at the timetable and the bus will just disappear.

"And there's no service on Sunday. It is quite difficult, I have relatives and they live in different areas and they cannot come up and visit because there are no buses.

"Sundays are the only days I have to do stuff and then you can't get out."

David White and Kelly Dagless said buses were often cancelled for them but it was even worse for Mr White's niece.

He said: "My niece is meant to take the bus to get to work and it never turns up, she often has to get a taxi or get the next bus, rush to work and be late.

"They always say they haven't got enough bus drivers. If there's a shortage you need to get more."

Ms Dagless added: "It's dreadful, especially when people need to go to work."

One woman from Lakenham, who had to rush to catch her bus after a considerable wait, said: "The 39 is the worst in the country, it disappears from the board without warning, you wait for 45 minutes and then two turn up."

However, not everyone was having trouble getting a bus.

Charlie White, 47, who gets the 11A to the hospital, said: "I have had no problems with the buses. I take them quite regularly, a couple of times a week. I try to get ones direct to the hospital but there have been no problems."

Baimba Koroma, 44, said: "It been fine, it's not perfect but it has been efficient.

"We don't have a vehicle of our own so we rely on the bus and it has been ok."

Mr Koroma said his one criticism was drivers not waiting if you were a short distance away and it can then be a wait for the next bus.

First on social media

First’s Norwich Twitter account regularly receives queries from people asking where their buses are.

Here are some of the comments just from Monday and Tuesday this week:

“Hi is there a reason why the 12 bus from Wroxham at 7.45am to Norwich hasn’t turned up for the past 2 days?”

“Please could I ask what is going on with the pink buses at the moment, the 11/12 service going to NNUH? I catch it opposite the Blue Boar pub, which goes that way just after 8am. Two mornings in a row it hasn't shown up and I've been late for work.”

“My @FirstNorwich bus home is cancelled *again*, and the alternative hasn’t shown up.”

“41A bus with no bus driver at bus strand M (supposed to leave 18:15). Update on this please?”

“Got to stop 6.10pm bus arrived finally 6.55pm two buses never materialised. Why why why!”

“What happened to 7.18am 24a service from Roundwell into city: didn’t turn up didn’t even show as cancelled on the tracker.”

“Yet more poor service from @FirstNorwich departures say there is a bus at 12.10, but then it disappears and is replaced with the 12.40. Why does this happen? I'm a reduced mobility citizen and I need to get to my destination by a certain time!”

“So, five buses didn't turn up today, tried contacting, via the phone and the first bus app, couldn't get through. I'm a carer, it is very important for me to be on time.”