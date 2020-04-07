Search

Advanced search

Sanders bus engulfed in flames on edge of city

PUBLISHED: 09:25 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:55 07 April 2020

A Sanders bus caught fire on Cromer Road. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

A Sanders bus caught fire on Cromer Road. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Archant

A bus was engulfed in flames after catching fire on a major route in and out of Norwich.

A Sanders bus caught fire on Cromer Road. Picture: Lee BlanchflowerA Sanders bus caught fire on Cromer Road. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Fire crews were called to Cromer Road in Hellesdon at 8.13am on Tuesday to put out the blaze on a Sanders double decker at the bus stop next to the Applegreen filling station.

Passer-by Lee Blanchflower was heading to the shops when he spotted the fire, and said he was shocked by how quickly it spread.

He said: “The bus was at the bus stop. I think it stopped to let some people off and one of the passengers informed the driver.

“It was so small – there was a small fire at the back of the bus, which had dropped onto the floor. The ground was on fire as well.

You may also want to watch:

“Within 90 seconds, the whole back of the bus was alight. It was engulfed in flames.”

Fire crews from Sprowston and Earlham wore breathing apparatus and used main and hose reel jets to put out the fire.

Sanders Coaches general manager Richard Pengelly said the driver and three passengers were on board at the time, and no-one was injured in the incident.

He said: “We’ve sent an engineer out to assess and we think it’s just an engine component that caught fire. The main shell of the bus itself is intact.

“It’s all conjecture at the moment, but hopefully the bus will be back in service.”

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

Ambulance trust appeals for 1,000 volunteers and temps during coronavirus

The East of England Ambulance Trust is looking for 1,000 temporary workers and volunteers to it help during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: EEAST

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

‘Thank God for the NHS’ – woman praises staff who saved her life

Jane Witt, 67, enjoying a skiing holiday with her family, a week after this photograph was taken Ms Witt fell ill with coronavirus. Picture; Jane Witt

Largest rise in Norfolk coronavirus deaths as 12 more die

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

Largest rise in Norfolk coronavirus deaths as 12 more die

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Barber tells customers ‘have some respect’ after being inundated with requests for home hair cuts

Gentleman Jacks is now closed because of coronavirus. Pic: Gentleman Jacks/Nejron Photo

Paramedics told to cover up uniform in public

The East of England Ambulance Service has told its staff to not display their logo and uniform in public. Picture: David Tillyer

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Sanders bus engulfed in flames on edge of city

A Sanders bus caught fire on Cromer Road. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Ambulance trust appeals for 1,000 volunteers and temps during coronavirus

The East of England Ambulance Trust is looking for 1,000 temporary workers and volunteers to it help during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: EEAST

‘You’re my hero’ - Thierry Henry’s message to City starlet Shae Hutchinson

Norwich City striker Shae Hutchinson, who is in need of a kidney transplant. Pictued in hospital and in action for the Canaries. Picture: Sarah Hutchinson/Paul Chesterton

‘People are heeding advice’: A&E visits drop at Norfolk hospital

Dr Frankie Swords, medical director at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, has spoken about the hospital's pandemic plan. Picture: Archant/Joshua Yates

Lockdown rules: Call for clearer guidance amid concerns over second-home owners

Aerial view of Cley on the north Norfolk coast, which has many second homes. Picture by: Mike Page
Drive 24