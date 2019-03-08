Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Norfolk fire cadets attend national firefighters remembrance service

PUBLISHED: 15:55 07 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:05 07 May 2019

Fire Cadets from Diss and Wymondham at the national Firefighters Memorial in London. Picture: Norfolk Fire Service

Fire Cadets from Diss and Wymondham at the national Firefighters Memorial in London. Picture: Norfolk Fire Service

Archant

Fire cadets from Norfolk were among those who travelled to London for a service of remembrance and wreath laying ceremony honouring firefighters lost in the line of duty.

The youngsters, aged between 13 and 17, from Diss and Wymondham fire stations, along with service standard bearer and group manager Simon Mason represented Norfolk at the service and ceremonty at the national Firefighters Memorial near St Paul's Cathedral.

You may also want to watch:

The events on Sunday followed the national Firefighters Memorial Day the previous day that saw one minute's silence observed at midday at fire stations across Norfolk.

The sirens rang out at Carrow Fire Station in Norwich in tribute to the 10 firefighters who lost their lives between 1942 and 1991.

There has not been the death of a crew member in Norfolk since Lee Cushing from North Walsham Station on November 5, 1991.

Fire Cadets give young people have the opportunity to learn the basic skills of a firefighter while participating in a wide range of activities in and around their local fire station.

Most Read

Brother and sister inherit £140,000 lottery windfall from grandad they never knew

Danny Curran, of Finders International (back) and Norfolk beneficiary Nick Christou, who has inherited his granfather's lottery windfall, and his wife Karen. Picture: Anthony Upton

Why these derelict buildings remain empty on a Norwich industrial estate

The empty units at Norwich Airport Industrial Estate. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Man in ‘serious condition’ following fall

A man remains in a serious condition after a cardiac arrest following fall over the weekend. Picture: Google Earth

Norwich City transfer rumours: Barbet and Enrich in Canaries’ sights

Yoann Barbet is being touted with a move to Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Revealed: The hero who persuaded Teemu Pukki to join Norwich City

Teemu Pukki with the trophy as the Norwich City victory parade snakes it's way though Norwich city centre. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

‘We may have had some slight bus issues’ - Norwich City team jump on different bus for parade

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke with the trophy as the Norwich City victory parade snakes it's way though Norwich city centre. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019

Motorcyclist seriously injured in A140 crash

A crash between a car and a motorcycle on the A140. Photo: Stuart Warren

Home Bargains set to open fourth Norfolk store

Home Bargains is opening a store on the new Breckland Retail Park in Thetford. Picture: Archant Library

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

This iconic city hotel could be brought back into use after 42 years

The Royal Hotel, Bank Plain, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man in ‘serious condition’ following fall

A man remains in a serious condition after a cardiac arrest following fall over the weekend. Picture: Google Earth

Five homes for sale in Norwich perfect for a Premier footballer

Fit for a Premier League footballer? A six bedroom house in Brundall. Pic: Pymm & Co.

Man evicted from flat following police raids admits drugs offences

James Meaney outside his former flat. Photo: Archant

Why these derelict buildings remain empty on a Norwich industrial estate

The empty units at Norwich Airport Industrial Estate. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists