Norfolk fire cadets attend national firefighters remembrance service

Fire Cadets from Diss and Wymondham at the national Firefighters Memorial in London.

Fire cadets from Norfolk were among those who travelled to London for a service of remembrance and wreath laying ceremony honouring firefighters lost in the line of duty.

The youngsters, aged between 13 and 17, from Diss and Wymondham fire stations, along with service standard bearer and group manager Simon Mason represented Norfolk at the service and ceremonty at the national Firefighters Memorial near St Paul's Cathedral.

The events on Sunday followed the national Firefighters Memorial Day the previous day that saw one minute's silence observed at midday at fire stations across Norfolk.

The sirens rang out at Carrow Fire Station in Norwich in tribute to the 10 firefighters who lost their lives between 1942 and 1991.

There has not been the death of a crew member in Norfolk since Lee Cushing from North Walsham Station on November 5, 1991.

Fire Cadets give young people have the opportunity to learn the basic skills of a firefighter while participating in a wide range of activities in and around their local fire station.