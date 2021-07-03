News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Fans celebrate as England take lead over Ukraine into half time

Author Picture Icon

Lauren Cope

Published: 8:51 PM July 3, 2021    Updated: 8:56 PM July 3, 2021
Fans celebrating England's first goal against Ukraine at The Arena in Sprowston. Picture: Danielle B

Fans celebrating England's first goal against Ukraine at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

England fans around Norfolk and Suffolk have been cheering on the Three Lions in their clash against Ukraine.

People have packed into pubs and crowded around televisions at home to watch the Euro 2020 quarter finals.

And fans were delighted when Harry Kane scored an early goal to take England into a 1-0 lead, as these photos at the fan zone in Sprowston show.

Fans celebrating England's first goal against Ukraine at The Arena in Sprowston. Picture: Danielle B

Fans celebrating England's first goal against Ukraine at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans celebrating England's first goal against Ukraine at The Arena in Sprowston. Picture: Danielle B

Fans celebrating England's first goal against Ukraine at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans celebrating England's first goal against Ukraine at The Arena in Sprowston. Picture: Danielle B

Fans celebrating England's first goal against Ukraine at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans singing the national anthem for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. Picture:

Fans celebrate England's goal against Ukraine before half time. - Credit: Danielle Booden


You may also want to watch:

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chelsea’s Billy Gilmour gets away from Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus during the Premier League mat

Norwich City Transfer News

Chelsea midfielder spotted at City's training ground

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Vincents Shopfitters at Priory Works in Newton St Faith has gone into liquidation. Picture: Danielle

Shopfitter goes bust after 50 years owing more than £500k

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Mambo Jambo restaurant.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Popular Norwich restaurant closes temporarily amid hunt for new head chef

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
The new restaurant is owned by cousins Juned Ahmed Al and Jahangir Alom Ali Credit: Victoria Pertus

Norwich restaurant ends Just Eat use after 'shockingly poor' service

Lauren Cope

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus