Fans celebrate as England take lead over Ukraine into half time

Published: 8:51 PM July 3, 2021 Updated: 8:56 PM July 3, 2021

Fans celebrating England's first goal against Ukraine at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

England fans around Norfolk and Suffolk have been cheering on the Three Lions in their clash against Ukraine.

People have packed into pubs and crowded around televisions at home to watch the Euro 2020 quarter finals.

And fans were delighted when Harry Kane scored an early goal to take England into a 1-0 lead, as these photos at the fan zone in Sprowston show.

