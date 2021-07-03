Fans celebrate as England take lead over Ukraine into half time
Published: 8:51 PM July 3, 2021 Updated: 8:56 PM July 3, 2021
- Credit: Danielle Booden
England fans around Norfolk and Suffolk have been cheering on the Three Lions in their clash against Ukraine.
People have packed into pubs and crowded around televisions at home to watch the Euro 2020 quarter finals.
And fans were delighted when Harry Kane scored an early goal to take England into a 1-0 lead, as these photos at the fan zone in Sprowston show.
You may also want to watch:
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus