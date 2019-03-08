Search

Norfolk FA reveal 'great sadness' following passing of president

PUBLISHED: 19:14 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 19:14 05 September 2019

Ray Kiddell receives a 50 year service award from Richard King, Norfolk County FA chairman, right.

Archant

A minute's silence will be held before all county cup games this weekend as a mark of respect to Norfolk Football Association president Ray Kiddell who has died.

Mr Kiddell, who first joined Norfolk FA Council in 1960, died in the early hours of Thursday (September 5).

He received 50-year recognition for his services to football from the FA in 2003 and locally for services to Norfolk FA Council in 2011.

A statement issued by Norfolk FA said: "It is with great sadness that we inform the football family of the passing of our President, Ray Kiddell OBE, who sadly passed away in the early hours  of this morning, 5 September  2019.

Our thoughts are with Ray's family and friends at this sad time."

The statement added: "Ray has been our president since 1995 and was a significant figure nationally with The FA serving as Vice Chairman of the Association as well as Chairman of the Women's Committee amongst other roles with him being recognised as a Life Vice President.

A minute's silence will be taking place at our Volunteers' Awards Evening on Friday along with all County Cup fixtures at the weekend."

Mr Kiddell was a visionary force in the development of the women's game during his 17-year stint as chairman of the FA women's committee.

Speaking ahead of the Lionesses World Cup semi-final clash against Japan in 2015, he said: "When you start to get 50,000 for internationals, like the other night when they beat Canada, and 45,000 for a game against Germany at Wembley you can see the way it is going.

"It will be interesting to see what happens when the women's FA Cup final is played at Wembley for the first time in August.

"They will get a tremendous reception when they come back into the country, it might not be on the scale of Italia 90, when you couldn't get out of Luton airport, but I feel there is enthusiasm for the game now. You look at the coverage in the national press and you can't believe how far it has come."

Norfolk FA said further details regarding the funeral arrangements will be publicised in due course.

