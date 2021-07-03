Gallery

Published: 9:52 PM July 3, 2021 Updated: 10:04 PM July 3, 2021

Fans celebrating England's first goal against Ukraine at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans across Norfolk and Suffolk packed out pubs and crowded round the TV to watch England take on Ukraine in the Euro 2020 quarter finals.

While some headed out to meet friends, others stayed at home with loved ones to watch the match and plenty donned red and white to cheer England on.

And their optimism was well-placed, as England stormed into a 4-0 lead, thanks to goals from Harry Kane, Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson.

Here is a selection of photos from the night.

Harvey Boggis with dad Mark Boggis in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mark Boggis

Oscar Boyd, left, 11, and Cohen Carter, right, 10, geared up for the match. Both play for the Waveney Thundercats U11 in the East Point Spots Norfolk and Suffolk Youth League. - Credit: Waveney Thundercats U11

Fans got well and truly into the spirit of dressing up ahead of the match. - Credit: Louise Harris

Football lovers across the region packed out pubs and crowded around TVs. - Credit: Louise Harris

Even canine companions were involved in the England festivities. - Credit: Louise Harris

Fans celebrate England's goal against Ukraine before half time. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans getting ready for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans getting ready for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans gathered to watch the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans getting ready for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans getting ready for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans getting ready for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans singing the national anthem for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans singing the national anthem for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans gathered to watch the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans getting ready for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans getting ready for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans getting ready for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans getting ready for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans getting ready for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans celebrate England's goal against Ukraine before half time. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans celebrating England's first goal against Ukraine at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans celebrating England's first goal against Ukraine at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans celebrating England's first goal against Ukraine at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans celebrating England's first goal against Ukraine at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fans celebrate England's goal against Ukraine before half time. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Groups celebrated at the Kings Arms in North Walsham. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson



