Fans across Norfolk and Suffolk packed out pubs and crowded round the TV to watch England take on Ukraine in the Euro 2020 quarter finals.
While some headed out to meet friends, others stayed at home with loved ones to watch the match and plenty donned red and white to cheer England on.
And their optimism was well-placed, as England stormed into a 4-0 lead, thanks to goals from Harry Kane, Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson.
Here is a selection of photos from the night.
Harvey Boggis with dad Mark Boggis in Lowestoft.
- Credit: Mark Boggis
Oscar Boyd, left, 11, and Cohen Carter, right, 10, geared up for the match. Both play for the Waveney Thundercats U11 in the East Point Spots Norfolk and Suffolk Youth League.
- Credit: Waveney Thundercats U11
Fans got well and truly into the spirit of dressing up ahead of the match.
- Credit: Louise Harris
Football lovers across the region packed out pubs and crowded around TVs.
- Credit: Louise Harris
Even canine companions were involved in the England festivities.
- Credit: Louise Harris
Fans celebrate England's goal against Ukraine before half time.
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Fans getting ready for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston.
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Fans getting ready for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston.
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Fans gathered to watch the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston.
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Fans getting ready for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston.
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Fans getting ready for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston.
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Fans getting ready for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston.
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Fans singing the national anthem for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston.
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Fans singing the national anthem for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston.
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Fans gathered to watch the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston.
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Fans getting ready for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston.
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Fans getting ready for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston.
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Fans getting ready for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston.
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Fans getting ready for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston.
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Fans getting ready for the England v Ukraine match at The Arena in Sprowston.
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Fans celebrate England's goal against Ukraine before half time.
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Fans celebrating England's first goal against Ukraine at The Arena in Sprowston.
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Fans celebrating England's first goal against Ukraine at The Arena in Sprowston.
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Fans celebrating England's first goal against Ukraine at The Arena in Sprowston.
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Fans celebrating England's first goal against Ukraine at The Arena in Sprowston.
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Fans celebrate England's goal against Ukraine before half time.
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Groups celebrated at the Kings Arms in North Walsham.
- Credit: Ella Wilkinson
