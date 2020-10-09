Norfolk engineer who worked overnight to restore Sandringham phone line made MBE
PUBLISHED: 06:30 11 October 2020
Archant
A Norfolk engineer who worked overnight to restore a phone line at the Sandringham Estate has been made an MBE.
Pete Martin, from Rockland All Saints, is included in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list following his efforts in December last year.
On the Friday before Christmas, the 53-year-old Openreach engineer worked tirelessly through the night to restore a line to the stable block on the estate.
His honour also recognises work to build a full fibre network for residents of Sudbrook, Lincolnshire, who struggled to work from home during the coronavirus pandemic due to slow speeds.
Mr Martin, who has worked for Openreach for almost 23 years, described the honour as “unbelievable”.
He added: “I’ve had to keep it a secret from everyone except my wife, so I’m looking forward to sharing this amazing recognition with the rest of the team.”
Mr Martin features on the honours list alongside fellow Openreach engineer Scott McPartlin, who camped out on a remote Scottish island to help a resident shielding during the pandemic.
