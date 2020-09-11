Search

Advanced search

Slowing rate of infection sees Norfolk downgraded on government’s Covid watchlist

PUBLISHED: 19:16 11 September 2020 | UPDATED: 19:16 11 September 2020

Andrew Proctor, Conservative leader of Norfolk County Council. Pic: Neil Perry

Andrew Proctor, Conservative leader of Norfolk County Council. Pic: Neil Perry

Archant

Norfolk has had its place on the government’s coronavirus watchlist downgraded following a decrease in the rate of infection in the county.

Louise Smith, director of public health in Norfolk. Picture: Ella WilkinsonLouise Smith, director of public health in Norfolk. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Following the outbreak at Banham Poultry, which saw more than 100 members of staff test positive for the virus, Norfolk was classified as an area of enhanced support in response.

This meant that the county would be given priority for extra testing capacity, faster responses to tests and additional support from public health experts.

However, after the county’s infection rate slowed to beneath the national average, the government today announced that Norfolk’s status had been de-escalated to an area “of concern”.

This means that while close attention will still be paid to trends of infection and would remain on the watchlist, the level of national support available will be reduced.

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council, said: “This is welcome news for Norfolk because it means that the government has recognised that we have managed to contain the outbreak at Banham Poultry and that there has been a reduction in the rates of the virus.

“However, we absolutely cannot afford to be complacent, it is only because of the support of the public that we are in the position. We remain an area of concern and we continue to closely monitor cases so that we can respond to any local outbreaks or trends.”

You may also want to watch:

Dr Louise Smith, the county’s director of public health, said: “The figures are markedly lower than they were a week ago and bring us down below the alert or red levels.

“We are seeing a much, much lower number of cases now in Norfolk, all signs that the peak that was linked to the outbreak has passed and our need for additional support is reducing, I feel that’s a really encouraging, optimistic position.”

She said in Norfolk, the overall rate was nine cases per 100,000 people, compared to the rate for England of 26.

MORE: Norfolk below coronavirus ‘alert’ level amid plea not to get tests for a runny nose



Meanwhile, following more than a week of partial closure, the Attleborough chicken factory this evening confirmed it would be fully operational from the beginning of next week.

Blaine Van Rensburg, Banham Poultry managing director, said: “The past few weeks have been incredibly difficult, but after discussions with our shareholders today, I look forward to reopening the site on Monday and welcoming back our 800 employees, so that we can begin to supply our loyal customers again.

“The safety of our staff and the local community remains our highest priority. Working alongside the relevant public health authorities, we have added even further enhancements, such as touch-activated door hand sanitisers, to reduce the risk of infection.”

MORE: Norfolk hospital admits first coronavirus patient in two months

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Horrific injuries suffered by female police officer in brutal city centre attack

Injuries suffered by Inspector Laura Symonds following attack by Shannon Lovelock. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

New £750,000 food store offers cheap Greggs sausage rolls

The Food Warehouse now open in Norwich. Pic: submitted

Village bowls club could fold over dispute with pub landlady

Members of Lenwade Bowls Club who are unable to use their club house, green and facilities at The Bridge Inn, Lenwade. (C) Archant 2020

Norfolk hospital admits first coronavirus patients in two months

James Paget Hospital earns a 'good' CQC rating. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police shocked to find rude note criticising parking - after dealing with emergency

Halesworth police officers were disappointed to find a note on their car criticising parking on double yellow lines while attending an emergency. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public have been told to face masks and social distance but may also be told to curfew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Luxury glamping site planned for Norfolk village

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council

September sunshine as temperatures set to soar again

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

County farms manager sacked after council upholds allegations

Norfolk County Farms lets 17,000 acres to tenants. Picture: Joseph Casey Photography

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Horrific injuries suffered by female police officer in brutal city centre attack

Injuries suffered by Inspector Laura Symonds following attack by Shannon Lovelock. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Slowing rate of infection sees Norfolk downgraded on government’s Covid watchlist

Andrew Proctor, Conservative leader of Norfolk County Council. Pic: Neil Perry

Norwich Prison officer admits intimate relationship with inmate

Norwich prison officer Catia Rocha admitted having a relationship with an inmate Photo : Steve Adams

Police officer used granulated sugar to make fake drug wraps

Former police officer Daniel Jackson, from Norwich, admitted using sugar to prepare fake drugs wraps. Picture: sb-borg/Getty Images

Norfolk hospital admits first coronavirus patients in two months

James Paget Hospital earns a 'good' CQC rating. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY