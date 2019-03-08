30 Norfolk beaches you can now walk your dog on
PUBLISHED: 12:58 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:23 30 September 2019
It's official, the summer beach ban for dogs ends at the beginning of October.
After a long, hot summer panting pooches across the county will be able to get the sand between their paws once more.
Many beaches in Norfolk have a dog ban in the summer months, usually restricting the whole beach or sections of it between May 1 and September 30.
The bans, which do not apply to service dogs, can see owners prosecuted or fined if they are not followed.
North Norfolk District Council said: "As much as we love dogs here in north Norfolk, there are areas during certain times of the year where they are not welcome, or where they must be walked on a lead. These apply between 1 May and 30 September."
Here is a list of the 30 beaches you can walk your dog on from October 1.
Dog Friendly all year round:
- Snettisham
- Heacham South and North
- Old Hunstanton
- Holme-next-the-Sea
- Thornham
- Burnham Overy Staithe
- Holkham
- Waxham
- Horsey
- Winterton-on-Sea
- Scratby
- Caister-on-Sea
- Great Yarmouth North
- Great Yarmouth South
Dog friendly, with restrictions in the summer months:
- Brancaster
- Sheringham
- East Runton
- Cromer
- Overstrand
- Mundesley
- Bacton
- Walcott
- Sea Palling
- Hemsby
- Great Yarmouth Central
- Gorleston-on-Sea
Specific restrictions for dogs:
- Wells-next-the-Sea - Dog friendly to the west of the beach. No dogs are allowed to the East.
- Hunstanton - Dogs are not allowed from the power boat ramp to the northern end of the promenade.
- West Runton - Once past this small restriction, you have the run of the beach.
- Happisburgh - There are dog restrictions south of the lighthouse.
For more information visit your district or borough councils website.