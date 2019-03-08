30 Norfolk beaches you can now walk your dog on

The summer dog ban on beaches in Norfolk finishes tomorrow. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto Archant

It's official, the summer beach ban for dogs ends at the beginning of October.

After a long, hot summer panting pooches across the county will be able to get the sand between their paws once more.

Many beaches in Norfolk have a dog ban in the summer months, usually restricting the whole beach or sections of it between May 1 and September 30.

The bans, which do not apply to service dogs, can see owners prosecuted or fined if they are not followed.

North Norfolk District Council said: "As much as we love dogs here in north Norfolk, there are areas during certain times of the year where they are not welcome, or where they must be walked on a lead. These apply between 1 May and 30 September."

The beach in Cromer. Picture: Mike Millman The beach in Cromer. Picture: Mike Millman

Here is a list of the 30 beaches you can walk your dog on from October 1.

Dog Friendly all year round:

- Snettisham

- Heacham South and North

A beautiful day on the beach in Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt A beautiful day on the beach in Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt

- Old Hunstanton

- Holme-next-the-Sea

- Thornham

- Burnham Overy Staithe

The summer dog ban on beaches in Norfolk finishes tomorrow. Photo: Norfolk County Council The summer dog ban on beaches in Norfolk finishes tomorrow. Photo: Norfolk County Council

- Holkham

- Waxham

- Horsey

- Winterton-on-Sea

- Scratby

- Caister-on-Sea

- Great Yarmouth North

- Great Yarmouth South

Dog friendly, with restrictions in the summer months:

- Brancaster

- Sheringham

- East Runton

- Cromer

- Overstrand

- Mundesley

- Bacton

- Walcott

- Sea Palling

- Hemsby

- Great Yarmouth Central

- Gorleston-on-Sea

Specific restrictions for dogs:

- Wells-next-the-Sea - Dog friendly to the west of the beach. No dogs are allowed to the East.

- Hunstanton - Dogs are not allowed from the power boat ramp to the northern end of the promenade.

- West Runton - Once past this small restriction, you have the run of the beach.

- Happisburgh - There are dog restrictions south of the lighthouse.

For more information visit your district or borough councils website.