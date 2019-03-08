Search

Less than two weeks left for youngsters to design a Norfolk superhero

PUBLISHED: 12:10 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:10 01 July 2019

The winner of the Norfolk superhero competition will win a visit to their school from the 89 Batmobile courtesy of A-Plan Insurance. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The winner of the Norfolk superhero competition will win a visit to their school from the 89 Batmobile courtesy of A-Plan Insurance. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

School children have less than two weeks left to design a Norfolk Superhero and be in with a chance of winning £500 worth of holiday vouchers.

The deadline for our Norfolk Day children's competition is looming and as it approaches we are encouraging as many children as possible to get creative and design a Norfolk Superhero.

Maybe they'll be able to fly, have x-ray vision, wear a red cape or have magic boots, whatever their super traits or super outfit we want to see youngster's designs before the deadline on July 12.

Entries should feature a drawing or painting of your Norfolk Superhero along with their name should be submitted on an A4 piece of paper, with the pupil's name, age and school clearly written on the back.

Please post or deliver entries to: Sabrina Johnson at Prospect House, Rouen Road, Norwich, NR1 1RE.

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Norwich City announce ‘record breaking’ shirt sponsorship deal with betting firm

Dafabet are long-term sponsors of Scottish giants Celtic Picture: PA

‘Very unwell’ woman flown to hospital after becoming ill on beach

HM Coastguard Bacton called the East Anglian Air Ambulance after a woman became ill on Happisburgh beach. Picture: HM COASTGUARD BACTON

Driver arrested after vehicle drives into path of another car

A driver has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving following a crash in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

