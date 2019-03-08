Less than two weeks left for youngsters to design a Norfolk superhero

The winner of the Norfolk superhero competition will win a visit to their school from the 89 Batmobile courtesy of A-Plan Insurance. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

School children have less than two weeks left to design a Norfolk Superhero and be in with a chance of winning £500 worth of holiday vouchers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The deadline for our Norfolk Day children's competition is looming and as it approaches we are encouraging as many children as possible to get creative and design a Norfolk Superhero.

You may also want to watch:

Maybe they'll be able to fly, have x-ray vision, wear a red cape or have magic boots, whatever their super traits or super outfit we want to see youngster's designs before the deadline on July 12.

Entries should feature a drawing or painting of your Norfolk Superhero along with their name should be submitted on an A4 piece of paper, with the pupil's name, age and school clearly written on the back.

Please post or deliver entries to: Sabrina Johnson at Prospect House, Rouen Road, Norwich, NR1 1RE.

For full T&Cs visit edp24.co.uk