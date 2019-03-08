Search

Volunteers needed to take part in Norfolk Day boxathon

PUBLISHED: 10:09 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:33 08 July 2019

On Norfolk Day, Saturday July 27, a team of dedicated volunteers, -some experienced boxers others amateurs- will be boxing through the night to deliver a knock-out blow to the stigma surrounding mental health. Picture: staff

The organisers of a 24-hour Norfolk Day boxathon are appealing for volunteers to them make the event a knockout success.

On Norfolk Day, Saturday July 27, a team of dedicated volunteers, some experienced boxers others amateur, will be boxing through the night to deliver a blow to the stigma surrounding mental health.

Not just about boxing, the event will also include a kids' zone, free fitness sessions and representatives from a number organisations will be on hand to signpost people to a range of support services.

Now, with just weeks to go until the event, Sharon Plummer, one of the event organisers, is sending out a final call for people to get involved and help promote the benefits of exercise on mental well-being. Ms Plummer, who, together with her business partner Brad Fisher runs Norwich Fitness Club, said she knew first hand the mental health benefits exercise could provide.

She said: "From my own point of view as a PT and as a boxing for fitness instructor I've seen the benefits time and time again of boxing on people's mental health.

"I've seen people come into a class with everything on their shoulders and heavy hearted and then leave smiling," she said.

"The demeanour of someone changes instantly once they start putting on boxing gloves and get the pads out, I just know first hand that it has such a positive effect on mental health."

Calling on boxing clubs, individuals, community groups and organisations from across the county to take part in the event, which will kick-off at midday and run until midday on Sunday, July 28, at Redwell Brewery in Trowse, Ms Plummer said: "Come and discover how beneficial boxing is to mental health.

"Mental health [services] get such a bad rap in Norfolk so this is a good chance to promote all the good they do. It's about coming together and saying 'look what we offer in Norfolk.' There are so many people who focus on mental health within the fitness industry," she said.

Norfolk Day will return for a second year. Picture: ArchantNorfolk Day will return for a second year. Picture: Archant

Norfolk Day 2019 will take place on Saturday, July 27. To get involved email norfolkday@archant.co.uk, tweet @norfolk using #NorfolkDay or log on to the Norfolk Day Facebook group.

To take part in the Norfolk Day Boxathon or for further details contact Norwich Fitness Club via sharon@norwichfitnessclub.co.uk

