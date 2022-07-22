Already dozens of events across the county have been announced in the run-up to this year’s Norfolk Day. Here is a list of the events happening on and around the big day.

EDP and Evening news team getting ready for Norfolk Day - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

HEMSBY

Richardson’s is this year’s official sponsor for Norfolk Day and and the holiday firm is getting ready to celebrate all that is amazing about the county and its coastline. Watch this space for more details when they are announced.

Singer Leanne Fotheringham will be performing at Club Belle at Belle Aire Holiday Park on Wednesday, July 27 at 8.30pm.

Norfolk Day Cromer beach and pier GENERIC Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

NORFOLK

Norfolk Community Foundation will be announcing the winners of its Norfolk Day photo competition on Wednesday, July 27. This Norfolk Day, the charity wants to continue to celebrate the people, activities and places that are at the heart of communities with its annual prize for great pictures.

The Norfolk Deli hamper provider is holding a 'Win a Norfolk Day Hamper' competition to celebrate small artisan producers in the county. Details are available on its Instagram account at https://www.instagram.com/norfolkdeli/

Moon Gazer Ale's Pondhopper is back. The Norfolk Day pale ale is set for an extended outing this summer. The transatlantic collaboration with Smartmouth Brewing was originally brewed to celebrate Norfolk Day and will now be available from the end of June to August.

Clive and Maureen Rounsley with Norfolk Day flags outside Felbrigg Hall - Credit: Archant 2022

NORWICH

The city’s Castle Quarter is hosting a photography competition to celebrate Norfolk Day. More details at https://castlequarternorwich.co.uk/2022/06/27/norfolk-day-competition/

Hooma Comedy Club is hosting a variety of comedy nights throughout July. More details at https://hoomacomedy.wixsite.com/senseofhooma

The Maids Head Hotel is hosting a special audience with Rob Knee as Thomas Paine on Wednesday, July 27 at 10:30am. Born in Thetford in 1737, Paine became a leading figure in both the American struggle for Independence and French Revolution and would meet sympathisers at the hotel. There will be refreshments before the free 45-minute talk and donations will be collected for Norfolk and Waveney Mind. Bookable via Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.co.uk

Cribbage in Norwich is hosting its annual Norfolk Day cribbage competition. Contact Claire at the Walnut Tree Shades on 01603 622910 or email norfolkcribbageassociation@gmail.com for more details.

EDP editor David Powles loves celebrating Norfolk Day each summer - Credit: Antony Kelly

REEPHAM

Reepham will celebrate Norfolk Day with a morning of family fun in the Bircham Centre garden, organised by Reepham Lions Club, on Saturday, July 30 between 10am and 2pm. Refreshments, free ice creams for children, and games will be on offer. There will also be goody bags from the Eastern Daily Press.

STRUMPSHAW

Strumpshaw Coffee Break and the Shoulder of Mutton pub invite all to celebrate Norfolk Day on Saturday, July 30 between 10am and 2pm. The day includes arts and craft activities for children, local produce for sale, community groups and charities, live music and refreshments.

Norfolk Day 2018: Fun at Potter Heigham with Ronan Lumb as Lord Nelson on the Spark of Light boat at Herbert Woods - Credit: Archant

THETFORD

Contact Melanie Furness on Twitter via @MELBEM2022 for more details about a hybrid Norfolk Day social run and walk event on Wednesday, July 27 at 6pm or a virtual run between Saturday, July 23 to Saturday, July 30 to raise money for MIND Thetford and Miniature Donkeys for Wellbeing.

WYMONDHAM

Wymondham is marking Norfolk Day on Wednesday, July 27 with a focus on bees. A programme of activities is being put together. More information can be found on the town’s social media pages.

Norfolk Rock Choir will be performing in Wymondham’s Market Place from 11.30am on Wednesday, July 27, and will be supporting Break Charity.

Norfolk Day. Magical Mundesley event at Gold Park in Mundesley - Credit: Archant

Richardson's is the sponsor of this year’s Norfolk Day.

If you are organising something for Norfolk Day, no matter how big or small, then please tell us about it or share a photo so we can give it some promotion. Email norfolk.day@archant.co.uk, tweet @norfolk and use the hashtag #NorfolkDay, or visit the Norfolk Day Facebook group or online store.

Richardson's is the sponsor of this year's Norfolk Day - Credit: Archant



