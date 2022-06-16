It’s official – 2022 is the year of celebrating!

And while the Queen has quite rightly been at the centre of those celebrations, this year’s fifth official Norfolk Day promises to be one not to be missed.

A day that pays homage to our wonderful county, Norfolk Day takes place annually on July 27, which this year falls on a Wednesday.

EDP editor David Powles loves celebrating Norfolk Day each summer - Credit: Antony Kelly

Eastern Daily Press editor David Powles said: “We are very excited to see the return of Norfolk Day this year - especially as it is our Queen's platinum jubilee year.

“The event has gone from strength to strength since its launch in 2018, and we are looking forward to building on its success, especially after a challenging couple of years for everyone.

"We really want to encourage as many people as possible to get involved, from families and friends to entire communities. Norfolk Day 2022 will provide the perfect opportunity to remind ourselves of what it is we love so much about this county.

"As always, the day is what our community makes of it and we've seen some fantastic ideas and events in recent years, from the Norfolk Day 10k, Norfolk Day Drabble writing competition, specially crafted brews, and cake meet-ups.

“So, let’s make this Norfolk Day 2022 a year to remember!”

Greg Munford, Richardson's chief executive - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Returning once again as the event’s official sponsor is Richardson's Leisure Limited.

Greg Munford, its chief executive, said: “We are delighted to continue our long association with Norfolk Day, celebrating all that is great about the places, people, and partnerships, and showcasing our wonderful communities at their absolute best."

Redwings Horse Sanctuary celebrating Norfolk Day 2021 - Credit: Stephanie Callen

From a stunning coastline with endless skies to the magical countryside, the Broads, and some of the world's quirkiest attractions, Norfolk is a one-of-a-kind place to live in and explore.

And while this year’s Norfolk Day will take place on Wednesday, July 27, people are also being encouraged to celebrate with friends and family during the weekend before on July 23 and 24.

To get involved email norfolk.day@archant.co.uk, tweet @norfolk, or visit the Norfolk Day group on Facebook, and don’t forget to use the #NorfolkDay hashtag.

Our Norfolk Store has all the items you need to celebrate our amazing county including bunting, flags, celebration packs, banners, and more. Visit the website www.norfolkstore.co.uk/store/ for more details.

Norfolk Day. Magical Mundesley event at Gold Park in Mundesley - Credit: Archant

What is Norfolk Day and how can YOU get involved?

Norfolk Day is backed by the EDP, Norwich Evening News, and BBC Radio Norfolk, and the initiative provides an opportunity to shout and cheer about this fantastic place we live in today.

Individuals and communities, businesses, attractions and organisations are encouraged to put their thinking caps on and come up with ways they can celebrate their pride and passion for Norfolk.

This could be as simple as a family having a picnic in their local park, a restaurant having a Norfolk-themed menu, or a village hosting a socially distanced street party involving residents and local businesses.

All industry sectors are encouraged to get involved, whether it is agriculture, heritage, tourism, food, arts, sport, or technology. Norfolk Day aims to celebrate the many success stories they create.

Norfolk Day. Jake Humphrey. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

In the past, Norfolk Day has previously attracted big-name stars such as Jake Humphrey and Stephen Fry.

Details of events and those taking part will be revealed in the newspaper, online, and via social media in the run-up to the day - just use the #NorfolkDay hashtag to get involved with the conversation.