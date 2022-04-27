There is no denying that Norfolk Day has become a staple on the county’s social calendar.

And this year sees the event celebrate five years of shouting about all that is great in Nelson’s home town.

The Eastern Daily Press is proud to back Norfolk Day and is joining forces once again with the Norwich Evening News and BBC Radio Norfolk, and for 2022 it has welcomed back Richardson's as its headline sponsor.

Norfolk Day 2018: Fun at Potter Heigham with Ronan Lumb as Lord Nelson on the Spark of Light boat at Herbert Woods - Credit: Archant

EDP editor David Powles said: “We are so chuffed to announce the fifth Norfolk Day, which really has gone from strength to strength since its inception in 2018.

"Even during the pandemic thousands of people found a way to do something to toast our fantastic county and I'm sure it will be the same this year.

"Over the past few years, we've seen so many examples of communities coming together, despite the constraints being placed upon them.

"Now restrictions have been fully lifted I hope people will come together and think about how they might celebrate our fine county and how lucky we are to live here.

"Even if it's just a back garden barbecue, pub celebration, street party or some other event, this really is a fantastic opportunity to get together with loved ones and have a great time."

EDP editor David Powles loves celebrating Norfolk Day each summer - Credit: Antony Kelly

Norfolk Day takes place annually on July 27, which this year falls on a Wednesday, and we will be encouraging everyone to celebrate with friends and family both the weekend before and on the day itself.

And as well as celebrating everything that is wonderful and unique about our East Anglian region, there will be plenty of surprises and events on offer leading up to the big day itself.

Individuals and communities, businesses, attractions and organisations are encouraged to put their thinking caps on and come up with ways they can celebrate their pride and passion for Norfolk.

Details of events and those taking part will be revealed in the newspaper, online, and via social media in the run-up to the day.

Richardson's is sponsoring Norfolk Day 2022 - Credit: SUPPLIED

To get involved email norfolk.day@archant.co.uk, tweet @norfolk, or visit the #NorfolkDay group on Facebook.

Our Norfolk Store has all the items you need to celebrate our amazing county including flags, banners and more. Visit the website www.norfolkstore.co.uk/store/ for more details.

What is Norfolk Day?