This time let's celebrate our county over a long weekend

Archant staff celebrate the launch of Norfolk Day 2019, taking place on July 27th. Eastern Daily Press editor, Dave Powles, centre, with from left, Sabrina Johnson, Brittany Creasey, Abbie-Leigh Smith, and Ben Craske. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Norfolk Day is back - and this year we're encouraging people to make a weekend of it.

Councillors from eight local authorities launch Norfolk Day Council Cycle Relay, with Helen Rainbow, front right, from Cycle Revolution. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Councillors from eight local authorities launch Norfolk Day Council Cycle Relay, with Helen Rainbow, front right, from Cycle Revolution. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

For the inaugural Norfolk Day, in 2018, hundreds of people across the county held events, got together and celebrated what a wonderful place our county is.

The response to the second Norfolk Day was similarly fantastic and even went transatlantic, with events taking place in America.

Now, as the day returns for a third year we are encouraging people to celebrate and wave the flag for Norfolk on not one, not two but three days.

Norfolk Day 2020 will take place on Monday, July 27, but this year the festivities will start on Saturday 25 and continue across the weekend.

Norfolk Brewhouse along with Smartmouth brewery in Norfolk VA, USA, collaborated to create a transatlantic beer for Norfolk Day . Co- founder David Holliday. Byline: Sonya Duncan Norfolk Brewhouse along with Smartmouth brewery in Norfolk VA, USA, collaborated to create a transatlantic beer for Norfolk Day . Co- founder David Holliday. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Launched by the Eastern Daily Press, Norwich Evening News and BBC Radio Norfolk, the celebration is an opportunity to shout and cheer about Nelson's County and throw a party everyone is encouraged to join.

David Powles, editor-in-chief of the EDP and Norwich Evening News, said: "The response to the first two Norfolk Days was nothing short of fantastic, but then we expected nothing less given how much pride in the county we know many people have.

"Hopefully that has laid the foundations for what will be an even better one in 2020.

"As with previous years, Norfolk Day is whatever people want it to be, we just hope the public are inspired to come together in some way to celebrate this wondrous county of ours.

David Powles picking the winners for the Norfolk Day prize draw. Photo: Antony Kelly David Powles picking the winners for the Norfolk Day prize draw. Photo: Antony Kelly

"Last year my family and I enjoyed a Norfolk breakfast, visited Old Buckenham Airshow and then had friends over for a Norfolk Day celebration and barbecue. I can't wait to work out what we'll be doing this time round.

"This year we've decided to spread it across a long weekend so there's absolutely no excuse not to get involved in some way."

David Holliday is the co-founder of the Norfolk Brewhouse, which last year took Norfolk Day international with a beer brewed alongside Smartmouth Brewery in Norfolk Virginia, called Pond Hopper.

He said Norfolk Brewhouse, which is based in Hindringham, was looking forward to being involved once again and would be re-releasing Pond Hopper for the occasion.

Norfolk Day 2019 merchandise includes bunting and flags. From left, Abbie Smith, Ben Craske, Abigail Nicholson, and Marc Betts. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Norfolk Day 2019 merchandise includes bunting and flags. From left, Abbie Smith, Ben Craske, Abigail Nicholson, and Marc Betts. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mr Holliday said: "It doesn't matter what the scale is, just do something to celebrate the county of Norfolk.

"[Having a Norfolk Day weekend] is a really great idea, why celebrate for a just a day when you can celebrate for three?"

Hazel Jones, Mary Dorrell, Maggie Gallop, Margaret Collingwood (chairman), Vicki Reynolds, Coral Batchelor, Evelyn Ninham and Liz Barker at the Norfolk Day 2019 WI garden party in Norwich Hazel Jones, Mary Dorrell, Maggie Gallop, Margaret Collingwood (chairman), Vicki Reynolds, Coral Batchelor, Evelyn Ninham and Liz Barker at the Norfolk Day 2019 WI garden party in Norwich

Charlie Hodson on why he's supporting Norfolk Day 2020

Charlie Hodson, a well-known Norfolk chef, has explained why he is backing Norfolk Day 2020.

He said: "I think Norfolk Day is a prime day for us to celebrate the county and the people within it, and be a voice for the people who cannot be heard."

Mr Hodson, who turns 50 this year, said because of his birthday, the celebrations would be quite personal. He said: "To be able to celebrate Norfolk Day, my 50th birthday and our amazing county, [is wonderful]. I think it will be three days of laughter."

He said he was looking forward to spreading the celebrations out over three days.

"I think because Norfolk is so diverse, it gives everyone a chance for anyone to take part," he said.

"By making it a three-day event, it's like a festival of Norfolk, one day was amazing but three days is magical. It makes it open for everyone and anyone."

More information on Norfolk Day 2020 will be released in the coming weeks.

- To get involved email norfolkday@archant.co.uk, tweet @norfolk using #NorfolkDay or log on to the Norfolk Day Facebook group.