Norfolk Day: Can you capture Norfolk beyond the stereotypes?

Could you capture a Norfolk beyond the cliches, and see your image exhibited in a special Norfolk Day exhibition? If so then want to hear from you.

To the outsider Norfolk is a county of big skies, Broads, historic market towns and wide open spaces but many of us who live here know that there is far more to the county than meets the eye.

Within those big Norfolk landscapes and all too familiar cliches are hot beds of innovation, farmers producing some the best produce in the country and chefs doing even more with it, volunteers giving up their time and artists, performers and musicians creating fresh and unique work.

And now, as Norfolk Day -which this year will take place on Saturday, July 27- approaches we are challenging the people of Norfolk to truly capture the county and help us to show what a wonderful and diverse place it is.

Titled Capture Norfolk, we are asking you to the county's budding photographers to find the perfect photo which shows what Norfolk is all about.

This could be a photograph of the people who tirelessly give up their time to make community events happen, the moment before a performer steps on stage, a piece of machinery caught in an striking light or the exhilarating seconds after a local football team scores in a match.

Whatever subject you choose it must capture what Norfolk truly means to the people who live here.

Today, in this 12-page special, we have chosen images from our own photographers which we feel Capture Norfolk. We hope it gives you some inspiration.

The best submitted photographs will then be selected to go on display in a special Norfolk Day exhibition at the Castle Mall, with the two best photographers also awarded a Castle Mall shopping voucher.

Entries will be divided into two age groups, one for young people up to the age of 18 and a second for those aged 18 and over.

Entrants may submit up to five images, all entries must be submitted via www.iwitness24.co.uk, labelled 'Capture Norfolk' and tagged by age category.

Fifteen images from each age group will be selected to be exhibited, with one photographer from then chosen to receive a shopping voucher.

The closing date for entries is Sunday June 30, winners and those selected will be announced shortly afterwards.