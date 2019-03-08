Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Forget Love Island - new Norfolk dating TV show to launch and wants you

PUBLISHED: 12:38 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:38 18 July 2019

Mo Ali, left, and Steven Ashcroft, directors at NCS Productions, who are auditioning for Norfolk singletons for a TV show called Norfolk Dates. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mo Ali, left, and Steven Ashcroft, directors at NCS Productions, who are auditioning for Norfolk singletons for a TV show called Norfolk Dates. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

Everyone is looking for their match made in heaven.

Mo Ali, left, and Steven Ashcroft, directors at NCS Productions, who are auditioning for Norfolk singletons for a TV show called Norfolk Dates. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMo Ali, left, and Steven Ashcroft, directors at NCS Productions, who are auditioning for Norfolk singletons for a TV show called Norfolk Dates. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

But with dating apps leaving you with more chance of repetitive strain injury than a racing pulse, one Norwich TV show is promising to do the hard work for you.

Called Norfolk Date's and produced by NCS Recording Studio on Aylsham Road, the show will match 14 Norfolk singletons and film their first date.

The show's producers, Steven Ashcroft, 31, and Mo Ali, 39, have spent three weeks auditioning and are pairing up people based on their interests.

And they've already encountered some colourful characters.

The logo for a TV show called Norfolk Dates being made by NCS Productions, who are looking for Norfolk singletons to audition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe logo for a TV show called Norfolk Dates being made by NCS Productions, who are looking for Norfolk singletons to audition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One standout participant wanted a reptile-loving partner - as she owned a pet snake.

And to work out these desires, the duo have bucked the trend of algorithmic dating apps and held 40-minute interviews instead.

Mr Ali, who has no background in matchmaking, said: "I'm just using common sense and life experience.

"I've had my failures and successes and made mistakes so now I've got a good idea of what works."

You may also want to watch:

Participants have been encouraged to apply through social media and have ranged in age from 18 to 65.

So far the response has been overwhelming and the duo have auditioned up to 20 people a day.

Mr Ashcroft, who lives in Norwich and worked as a music video producer, said: "We didn't think we'd get this much response - it's more interest than we can handle.

"It's not a two man job anymore. I think we need somebody else on board!"

The final couples will have their first date in a Norfolk restaurant with each episode focussing on one couple.

Confirmed restaurants include Gali on Upper St Giles Street, Dhaba At Fifteen on Magdalen Street, both in Norwich, and the Duke of Delhi in Saxlingham.

Mr Ali said that the shows will be local, honest and exciting and shrugged off competition from rival shows Love Island and First Dates.

He added: "They have a whole team of people where as we are normal guys which will make the show more genuine."

The shows will be aired for free in September across social media.

Check for updates here https://bit.ly/2NZvj0l

Most Read

Travellers set up in Norfolk resort

Travellers have pitched up on the cliff tops at Hunstanton near the lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop

Gang of 30 youths armed with knives and dealing drugs in Chapelfield Gardens

Three men are spoken to by officers before one is arrested for possession of cannabis. Picture: Norfolk Police

WATCH: Inside the £1m cannabis factory discovered at a Norfolk industrial estate

Police clear one of the four growing rooms at a cannabis factory found at Lenwade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I am a survivor’: Young mother on devastating impact of rape - and how she hopes to help others

Emily Cullum, who hopes to volunteer for the Norfolk and Suffolk Victim Care service. Photo: Lauren Cope

Family dig up their back garden and make mystery discovery

Paul Howard, aged 52, with his daughter Ruby Howard, aged nine, next to the well they have discovered in their back garden in Ormesby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Town centre cordoned off after serious accident involving pedestrian and lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man arrested after primary academy put in lockdown

Hall Road, in Kessingland. Picture: Reece Hanson

Mum’s horror after finding giant dead rats in new council home

Charli Denton was looking forward to starting an independent life in her new home in Norwich - but this was thwarted after finding mounds of rat droppings and two giant dead rats in the council flat. Picture: Charli Denton

Woman dies after being hit by Royal Mail lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Travellers set up in Norfolk resort

Travellers have pitched up on the cliff tops at Hunstanton near the lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop

Former independent cafe and coffee shop in Norwich empty once again

A former independent eatery in Norwich's Castle Meadow is back up for rent. Picture: Archant

Family dig up their back garden and make mystery discovery

Paul Howard, aged 52, with his daughter Ruby Howard, aged nine, next to the well they have discovered in their back garden in Ormesby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘So many businesses will suffer’ - single mum’s fear over month-long road closure

Angela Lane is concerned about the impact the closure of Wellington Road, in Dereham, could have on nearby businesses. Picture: Archant

Health screenings to take place at East Anglian Dragon Boat Festival 2019

More than 30 crews are expected to battle it out at the East Anglian Dragon Boat Festival later this year. Picture: Steve Hone
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists