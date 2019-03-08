Forget Love Island - new Norfolk dating TV show to launch and wants you

Mo Ali, left, and Steven Ashcroft, directors at NCS Productions, who are auditioning for Norfolk singletons for a TV show called Norfolk Dates. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

Everyone is looking for their match made in heaven.

But with dating apps leaving you with more chance of repetitive strain injury than a racing pulse, one Norwich TV show is promising to do the hard work for you.

Called Norfolk Date's and produced by NCS Recording Studio on Aylsham Road, the show will match 14 Norfolk singletons and film their first date.

The show's producers, Steven Ashcroft, 31, and Mo Ali, 39, have spent three weeks auditioning and are pairing up people based on their interests.

And they've already encountered some colourful characters.

One standout participant wanted a reptile-loving partner - as she owned a pet snake.

And to work out these desires, the duo have bucked the trend of algorithmic dating apps and held 40-minute interviews instead.

Mr Ali, who has no background in matchmaking, said: "I'm just using common sense and life experience.

"I've had my failures and successes and made mistakes so now I've got a good idea of what works."

Participants have been encouraged to apply through social media and have ranged in age from 18 to 65.

So far the response has been overwhelming and the duo have auditioned up to 20 people a day.

Mr Ashcroft, who lives in Norwich and worked as a music video producer, said: "We didn't think we'd get this much response - it's more interest than we can handle.

"It's not a two man job anymore. I think we need somebody else on board!"

The final couples will have their first date in a Norfolk restaurant with each episode focussing on one couple.

Confirmed restaurants include Gali on Upper St Giles Street, Dhaba At Fifteen on Magdalen Street, both in Norwich, and the Duke of Delhi in Saxlingham.

Mr Ali said that the shows will be local, honest and exciting and shrugged off competition from rival shows Love Island and First Dates.

He added: "They have a whole team of people where as we are normal guys which will make the show more genuine."

The shows will be aired for free in September across social media.

