News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

New Norfolk dating show coming to Amazon Prime and you can take part

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 5:37 PM December 29, 2021
A new dating app and reality show called Norfolk Dates is launching this June, pictured is producers

Norfolk Dates, produced by Mo Ali and Steven Ashcroft (pictured), is a new show coming to Amazon Prime in 2022. - Credit: Archant

If you think Tinder and Bumble are a loada' ol' squit then you are in luck - a new Norfolk dating show launching on Amazon Prime Video is looking for local singletons to take part. 

Norfolk Dates is coming to the streaming platform in 2022 and aims to give viewers an insight into what it is like to date in Norfolk. 

Anyone over 18 is welcome to take part, regardless of sexuality, and the first series will be filmed at The Duke of Delhi restaurant in Saxlingham Thorpe, on the outskirts of Norwich.

Norfolk Dates began as a YouTube series in 2019. 

Norfolk Dates began as a YouTube series in 2019. - Credit: Norfolk Dates

Singletons will not need to get their purse or wallet out after the meal as it will be a free date.

The production company NCS Productions is run by friends Steven Ashcroft, 34, and Mo Ali, 41, and Norfolk Dates began as a YouTube show in 2019 with three pilot episodes. 

Mr Ashcroft is a music and video producer, while Mr Ali has years of experience in the hospitality industry.

Mr Ashcroft said: "The YouTube shows went extremely well and proved popular within the Norfolk community.

Most Read

  1. 1 What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?
  2. 2 Man in 30s dies after Bank Holiday crash on Acle Straight
  3. 3 Police called to former city store after canopy is blown down
  1. 4 41 free and cheap things to do in Norfolk
  2. 5 'I'll have a beer - but Juno is grounded!' says owner of dog in amazing rescue
  3. 6 Man charged with arson with intent to endanger life after house blaze
  4. 7 Man cut from flipped car by bystanders after crash
  5. 8 'Embarrassing' - City fans damning verdict on Palace defeat
  6. 9 Five roadworks to be aware of in Norfolk in the coming days
  7. 10 Harry Potter star from Norfolk has say on JK Rowling transgender row

"During the lockdowns, we have worked on taking the show a lot more seriously with the production, distribution and its overall structure, which has led to the show coming to Amazon Prime Video in 2022."

Mo Ali, left, and Steven Ashcroft, directors at NCS Productions, who are auditioning for Norfolk sin

Friends Mo Ali and Steven Ashcroft are behind Norfolk Dates. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

The matching process for casting will be done through the Norfolk Dates app, which will be available to download over the next fortnight.

There will be a swipe to match feature designed solely to pair couples for the TV show.

Once people have matched they can chat to each other and can book in for casting by visiting the 'contact us' section on the app. 

Singletons can also opt in for a blind date and there will be a singles network to make friends. 

The app will be free to use and is a new version after two previous apps had technical issues. 

Email norfolkdates.tv@gmail.com to be added to the mailing list to find out when the app will be ready to download.

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

It started with the beginning of another search for Juno wi her owner Ian Danks, then a phone call c

Reunited! Rescue dog Juno found by drone after a week missing

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A silver Vauxhall Insignia — driving in the direction of King's Lynn — was involved in a crash on the A148.

'It's devastating': Shock after woman dies in A148 crash

Sarah Hussain

person
How the Carrow Works site could look after redevelopment.

Planning and Development

Five major projects for Norwich next year

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Many people have reported tunnels under Gorleston and Great Yarmouth.

Masterplan for 5,200 homes adopted

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon