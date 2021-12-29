New Norfolk dating show coming to Amazon Prime and you can take part

Norfolk Dates, produced by Mo Ali and Steven Ashcroft (pictured), is a new show coming to Amazon Prime in 2022. - Credit: Archant

If you think Tinder and Bumble are a loada' ol' squit then you are in luck - a new Norfolk dating show launching on Amazon Prime Video is looking for local singletons to take part.

Norfolk Dates is coming to the streaming platform in 2022 and aims to give viewers an insight into what it is like to date in Norfolk.

Anyone over 18 is welcome to take part, regardless of sexuality, and the first series will be filmed at The Duke of Delhi restaurant in Saxlingham Thorpe, on the outskirts of Norwich.

Norfolk Dates began as a YouTube series in 2019. - Credit: Norfolk Dates

Singletons will not need to get their purse or wallet out after the meal as it will be a free date.

The production company NCS Productions is run by friends Steven Ashcroft, 34, and Mo Ali, 41, and Norfolk Dates began as a YouTube show in 2019 with three pilot episodes.

Mr Ashcroft is a music and video producer, while Mr Ali has years of experience in the hospitality industry.

Mr Ashcroft said: "The YouTube shows went extremely well and proved popular within the Norfolk community.

"During the lockdowns, we have worked on taking the show a lot more seriously with the production, distribution and its overall structure, which has led to the show coming to Amazon Prime Video in 2022."

Friends Mo Ali and Steven Ashcroft are behind Norfolk Dates. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

The matching process for casting will be done through the Norfolk Dates app, which will be available to download over the next fortnight.

There will be a swipe to match feature designed solely to pair couples for the TV show.

Once people have matched they can chat to each other and can book in for casting by visiting the 'contact us' section on the app.

Singletons can also opt in for a blind date and there will be a singles network to make friends.

The app will be free to use and is a new version after two previous apps had technical issues.

Email norfolkdates.tv@gmail.com to be added to the mailing list to find out when the app will be ready to download.