Search

Advanced search

Man, 87, vows to continue to play cricket ‘until others say I’m no good’

PUBLISHED: 07:21 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 07:21 24 July 2020

Norfolk Cricketers in Retirement have relocated to a new all weather wicket on Hethersett Memorial Playing Field. Picture: Peter Steward

Norfolk Cricketers in Retirement have relocated to a new all weather wicket on Hethersett Memorial Playing Field. Picture: Peter Steward

Archant

A group of enthusiasts are proving that you are never too old to play cricket.

Norfolk Cricketers in Retirement have relocated to a new all weather wicket on Hethersett Memorial Playing Field. Picture: Peter StewardNorfolk Cricketers in Retirement have relocated to a new all weather wicket on Hethersett Memorial Playing Field. Picture: Peter Steward

Quick singles may be out and running between the wickets a thing of the past but the Norfolk Cricketers in Retirement (NCIR) group has proved that age is no barrier to playing their favourite sport.

The average age of the group is 70 plus with a current range from the youngest player at 62 and the oldest at 87, soon to be 88.

The oldest and youngest players, Rick, 87, and Dean Critchfield, from Sprowston, come from the same family and have a combined age of just under 150.

Rick Critchfield learnt the game from his sport mad father who represented the Royal Navy at cricket and who was also an accomplished swimmer, boxer and soccer player.

Norfolk Cricketers in Retirement have relocated to a new all weather wicket on Hethersett Memorial Playing Field. Picture: Peter StewardNorfolk Cricketers in Retirement have relocated to a new all weather wicket on Hethersett Memorial Playing Field. Picture: Peter Steward

He has played cricket for around 76 years and played for Earlham Lodge, Cringleford and St Andrew’s Hospital among other teams.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Critchfield said he will continue playing “until the others tell me I’m no good”, while another player added the club is planning a game on his 100th birthday.

Many of those taking part have played cricket for over 50 years - some to a relatively high level in the county.

The group usually play at the University of East Anglia in the summer but, due to lockdown, have now located to a new all weather wicket on Hethersett Memorial Playing Field which was put in place thanks to grants from the English Cricket Board (ECB) and Norfolk Cricket Board (NCIB).

They are hoping to stay in Hethersett for the remainder of the summer season.

Players come from as far away as Cromer, which is a round trip of well over 50 miles, and also Attleborough, various parts of Norwich and many other parts of Norfolk.

Nobody can remember how or when exactly NCIR was formed although it is thought the group goes back as far as 1987.

There are no strict age rules but a minimum age of 60 is suggested and the club has some solid insurance in place.

Most players provide their own equipment but the club also owns everything from bats to pads, gloves to helmets.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Revealed: Norfolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

The windmill at Burnham Overy Staithe, one of the most expensive areas to buy a property in in Norfolk. Picture: Archant

Pay for a TV licence – or ditch the BBC and watch another channel instead

James suggests we should all pay for a TV licence, or simply ignore the BBC channels and watch something else

Air ambulance called as man dies in Norfolk village

Ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, police and an air ambulance were in Ormesby St Margaret yesterday as they responded to a medical emergency. Photo:

For rent: A pair of semis with neighbours who include the Queen

Two homes have come up for rent on the Sandringham estate with the Queen as your neighbour. Pic: Archant/Sandringham

Q&A: Where do I need to wear a mask and who’s exempt?

Where do you need to wear a face covering when out and about on the high street? Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

‘It is so wrong’ - Facebook group urging boycott of village slammed by locals

Beach Road is a holiday hub for tourists, and a call to boycott attractions just as the holiday seasons tries to slip back into gear has caused

Gone in 15 seconds, but couple landed with £160 parking charge

Paula Gundry and husband Craig Knights who have ignored demands from NPE to pay £160 for a 15-second stop at Sentinel House in Norwich. Photo: Paula Gundry Interiors

Town kebab shop given six months to quit building

Kebab shop owner, Ahmed Farag (right) and employee, Mohamed Abdelhafez (left).Thetford Kebab House is set to close after Thetford Town Council terminated the business's lease at The Shambles. Photo: Emily Thomson

Pay for a TV licence – or ditch the BBC and watch another channel instead

James suggests we should all pay for a TV licence, or simply ignore the BBC channels and watch something else

Dentist allowed to keep working on patients - despite 30 complaints

The dentist appeared before a the General Dental Council after patients raised concerns. Photo: PA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

William and Kate launch £1.8m well-being fund for frontline workers, young people and parents

The Duke and Duchess speak to four representatives from organisations which will benefit from the fund, including two emergency responders and two mental health counsellors, earlier this the week on the Sandringham Estate. Picture: Kensington Palace

‘We haven’t got enough boats’ - Broads day trip and holiday demand booms

People are flocking back to the Broads to enjoy a summer holiday. Picture: Denise Bradley

Farke delivers sound advice to Idah and Martin

Josh Martin and Adam Idah have had a taste of first team action at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Q&A: Where do I need to wear a mask and who’s exempt?

Where do you need to wear a face covering when out and about on the high street? Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Woman sexually assaulted at nature reserve

The entrance to Mile Cross Marsh, as approached from Sloughbottom Park, in Norwich. Police have launched an appeal after a woman was approached and sexually assaulted in the area on Monday July 20. Picture: Google Maps