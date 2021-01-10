Warning for Norfolk people not to fall for coronavirus jab scams

Published: 9:45 AM January 10, 2021

People in Norfolk have been reminded that NHS coronavirus vaccinations are free, amid scams. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2021

People have been warned not to fall for scams by criminals who are trying to exploit vulnerable people by trying to charge them for coronavirus 'vaccinations'.

Norfolk County Council and its Trading Standards officers have stressed people will not be charged for NHS Covid-19 vaccinations, amid a spate of texts, emails and phone calls from con artists.

And, it follows a case in London, where a fraudster, claiming to work for the NHS gave a 92-year-old woman a fake jab and charged her £160.

Officers at Norfolk Trading Standards have previously issued a warnings about Covid-19 vaccination scams, amid concerns con artists are targeting people to trick them into parting with bank details and cash.

Officers said: "Reports have been received of elderly residents receiving a call to advise that their vaccination would be carried out at their home, and that the caller required their name, address and also financial details to pay for the vaccine."

Other reports have seen approaches made by text and from a recorded voice message on the telephone.

And they have now issued a new warning after a fake text message purporting to be from the NHS offering the Covid-19 vaccine.

The link on the message takes people to a fake website, requesting personal and financial details.

Trading Standards officers urged people not to click on the text and stressed that the NHS, which provides vaccines for free, would never ask people for financial details.

And Ceri Sumner, director of community, information and learning at Norfolk County Council, urged people to be on their guard against such scams.

She said: "It's really depressing that there are always some people out there who sees an opportunity to exploit people for their own gains.

"We would urge people to look very carefully at email addresses and for spelling mistakes which are often tell tale signs that these are scams.

"Some of them do look authentic, but the key message is not to pay these people any money or given them your bank details - the NHS vaccinations are completely free."

People who get scam texts should forward them to 7726 so the number and fake website can be taken down.

Scams can also be reported via 0808 223 1133.