New campaign promotes emotional wellbeing among young people

Published: 5:50 AM February 2, 2021

'Norfolk’s youngsters are facing so many challenges at the moment due to the pandemic,' said Norfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor. - Credit: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire

Young people in Norfolk have been encouraged to share their stories on social media as part of a new campaign promoting emotional wellbeing and resilience.

The #WeveGotThis campaign, which launches this week, aims to get people to share tips on platforms such as Instagram and TikTok to help young people to get through lockdown and the pandemic.

Norfolk County Council is leading the initiative, on behalf of the Norfolk Children's Safeguarding Partnership, and has launched it to coincide with Children's Mental Health Week, running until February 7.

Council leader Andrew Proctor said: "Norfolk’s youngsters are facing so many challenges at the moment due to the pandemic so I’m very pleased that we’re marking Children’s Mental Health Week by launching a campaign that gets young people promoting positivity and supporting one another.

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Denise Bradley

“I’d like to encourage all children and young people to take part and share how they’re looking after themselves to open up a wider, much needed conversation about wellbeing."

Young people are being asked to record themselves explaining how their look after their mental health and wellbeing, and share it online with the #WeveGotThis so the posts can be followed.

A daily challenge has also been introduced for families with younger children, with 10,000 "feel good fun" packs distributed to parents with activities to do at home.

Meanwhile, there will also be a free interactive webinar on emotional resilience, which is run by the county council and will take place between 4-5pm on Thursday, February 4.

It comes after the Open Up event, run by this newspaper, was announced last week, which will see a series of virtual workshops, interviews and debates take place online through Friday, February 12.

From left, Humphrey Berney, Simon Thomas and Galton Blackiston. - Credit: Archant

TV presenter Simon Thomas, Norfolk chef Galton Blackiston and Blake singer Humphrey Berney will be taking part in this year's event, after the success of the 2020 conference which was attended by 500 people at the former Open charity venue.

A full schedule will be released shortly but sessions will focus on, amongst other subjects, mental health of children, in the workplace, tips for parents, links between food and good mental health and the impact of the pandemic.

To sign up for the free event visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/open-up-tickets-138246449853.