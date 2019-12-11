Gritters face "long night" across Norfolk to prepare roads for cold temperatures

Gritters will be out in force tonight as cold temperatures are forecast across Norfolk.

It's potentially going to be a long night for our gritters as they're out from 9pm in all areas and then on standby to go out again at 4am, depending on how the road surface temperatures behave https://t.co/aXKuW9R7t8 #NorfolkWinter pic.twitter.com/HvLdSOhIgV — Norfolk County Council (@NorfolkCC) December 11, 2019

The Met Office predicts temperatures to fall as low as one degree celsius overnight with gritting lorries to be sent out from 9pm in all areas to prepare the county's roads for any potential wintry weather.

Drivers will also be on standby through the night and may have to head out again at 4am, depending on the road surfaces at that time.

Norfolk County Council said on Twitter: "It's potentially going to be a long night for our gritters as they're out from 9pm in all areas and then on standby to go out again at 4am, depending on how the road surface temperatures behave."