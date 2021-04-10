Election 2021: Norfolk County Council candidates published

Published: 5:30 AM April 10, 2021

Milly Hartley in her best Christmas jumper outside New Buckenham Polling Station during the December 2019 election. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Voters will take to the polls in the 2021 local elections in May - with candidate lists for the Norfolk County Council polls now confirmed.

All 75 seats at the authority will be contested on Thursday, May 6, with results set to be declared over Friday and Saturday.

The Conservatives currently enjoy a large majority and will go into this year's elections defending 55 of the 84 seats. Labour is defending 17, the Liberal Democrats 11, and the Independents one.

Voting takes place between 7am and 10pm on May 6, while postal votes are also available.

Elections are likely to be keenly contested in Dereham. - Credit: Ian Burt

The candidates standing for 2021 are as follows: Key: C - Conservative, G - Green, I - Independent, L - Labour, LD - Liberal Democrats.

Breckland

Attlesborough: James Bremner (L), Rhodri Oliver (C), Ian Speller (LD)

Dereham North: Brendon Bernard (LD), Georgina Bunting (L), William Richmond (C)

Dereham South: Harry Clarke (L), Phillip Duigan (C), Jenny Pitchford (LD)

Elmham and Mattishall: Bill Borrett (C), Mark Foley (LD), Tara Harris (L), Philip Morton (G)

Guiltcross: Stephen Askew (C), Michael Brindle (L), Beverly Bulmer (LD)

Necton and Launditch: Jane Keidan-Cooper (G), Mark Kiddle-Morris (C), Joseph Sisto (L), Matthew Weatherill (LD)

Swaffham: Paul Auber (LD), Peter Bate (G), Ed Colman (C), John Zielinski (L)

Norfolk Horn sheep grazing on Breckland heathland - Credit: Archant

The Brecks: Fabian Eagle (C), Evie-May Ellis (LD), Anne Rix (G), Stuart Terry (L)

Thetford East: Jamie Cash (LD), Denis Crawford (UKIP), Susan Dowling (L), Jane James (C)

Thetford West: Martin Callam (LD), Terry Jermy (L), Barbara Tullett (C), Philip Wagstaff (I)

Watton: Timothy Birt (G), Claire Bowes (C), James Minto (LD), Keith Prince (L)

Yare and All Saints: Ulrike Behrendt (LD), Ann Bowyer (G), Edward Connolly (C), Paul Siegert (L)

Broadland

Acle: Cathy Cordiner-Achenbach (L), Caroline Fernandez (G), Emelye Harvey (LD), Lana Hempsall (C)

Aylsham: Andrew Boswell (G), Stephen Maseko (L), Jonathan Rackham (I), Steve Riley (LD), Hal Turkmen (C)

Blofield and Brundall: Jan Davis (G), Andrew Proctor (C), Glenn Springett (L), Ian Wilson (LD)

Drayton and Horford: Tony Adams (C), Dave Thomas (LD), Trevor Turk (L)

Hellesdon: Bibin Baby (L), David Britcher (LD), Shelagh Gurney (C), Ken Parsons (G)

Hevingham and Spixworth: Chris Corson (C), Tony Hemmingway (L), Dan Roper (LD)

Old Catton: Ian Chapman (G), Jack Manzi (L), Karen Vincent (C), Alan Whiteside (LD)

The Marriott's Way. Photo: Bill Smith - Credit: Archant © 2012

Reepham: Sue Catchpole (LD), Sarah Morgan (G), Greg Peck (C), Tom Rednall (L)

Sprowston: Natasha Harpley (L), Kahn Johnson (G), Simon Lockett (LD), John Ward (C)

Taverham: Stuart Clancy (C), Caroline Karimi-Ghovanlou (LD), Claire Marcham (G), Daryl Wickham (L)

Thorpe St Andrew: Eleanor Laming (G), Ian Mackie (C), Gurpreet Padda (L), Phyllida Scrivens (LD)

Woodside: Martin Booth (L), John Fisher (C), Jim Green (G), Victor Morgan (LD)

Wroxham: Nicholas Ball (G), Richard Moore (LD), Julia Wheeler (L), Fran Whymark (C)

North Norfolk

Cromer: Tim Adams (LD), Mike Bossingham (G), Richard Parker (C), David Russell (L)

Fakenham: Tom Fitzpatrick (C), Ruth Goodall (L), Kris Marshall-Smith (G), John Rest (I)

Holt: Sarah Butikofer (LD), Kay Montandon (L), Simon Russell (G), Eric Vardy (C)

Hoveton and Stalham: Pierre Butikofer (LD), Nigel Dixon (C), Paul Rice (I), Richard Stowe (L)

Fishing boats on Cromer beach. - Credit: Archant

Melton: Steffan Aquarone (LD), Rebecca Shaw (L), Jonathan Wilton (C), Rosie Woolgar (G)

Mundesley: Wendy Fredericks (LD), Jasper Haywood (L), Edward Maxfield (I), Crispian Riley-Smith (C), Mark Taylor (G)

North Walsham: Elizabeth Dixon (G), Graham Jones (L), Pauline Porter (C), Lucy Shires (LD)

North Walsham West and Erpingham: Chris Melhuish (G), Claudia Owen (L), Jon Payne (C), Saul Penfold (LD)

Sheringham: Ruth Bartlett (L), Simon Grewcock (G), Judy Oliver (C), Tony Shannocks Poet Bolster (The Official Monster Raving Loony Party), Liz Withington (LD)

Wells: Andrew Brown (LD), Michael Dalby (C), Stephen Green (G), Xenia Horne (L), Marie Strong (I)

South Smallburgh: Nick Coppack (I), Anne Filgate (G), Finola Gaynor-Powell (L), Richard Price (C), Adam Varley (LD)

Norwich

Bowthorpe: Roy Ashman (C), Sean Bennett (LD), Mike Sands (L), Jonathan (I)

Catton Grove: Nigel Lubbock (LD), Steve Morphew (L), Tony Park (G), Richard Potter (C)

Crome: Alison Birmingham (L), Jonathan Emsell (C), Judith Ford (G), Victor Scrivens (LD)

Eaton: Peter Prinsley (L), Jane Saunders (G), John Ward (C), Brian Watkins (LD)

Fewer people are booking accommodation in Norwich this summer than elsewhere in the county, according to providers. - Credit: Antony Kelly

Lakenham: Helen Betts (C), Penelope Hubble (LD), Brenda Jones (L)

Mancroft: Danny Douglas (L), Craig Harvey (C), Jamie Osborn (G)

Miles Cross: Stephen Bailey (C), Fiona Dowson (G), Susan Holland (LD), Chrissie Rumsby (L)

Nelson: Iain Gwynn (C), Paul Neale (G), Caroline Sykes (L)

Sewell: Helen Arundell (LD), Julie Brociek-Coulton (L), Evelyn Collishaw (C), Adrian Holmes (G)

Thorpe Hamlett: Jonathan Gillespie (C), Ben Price (G), Cavan Stewart (L)

Town Close: Willem Buttinger (G), Mary Chacksfield (C), Emma Corlett (L), Neil Hardman (LD)

University: John Greenaway (G), Henry Lynn (C), Matthew Reilly (L) Huw Sayer (LD)

Wensum: Teresa Belton (G), Gordon Dean (LD), David King (C), Maxine Webb (L)

Great Yarmouth

Breydon: Gareth Howe (LD), Hannah Morris (G), Carl Smith (C), Trevor Wainwright (L)

Lothingland: Carl Annison (C), Adrian Myers (I), Trevor Rawson (G), Tony Wright (L)

The area of the beach in front of Munchies Cafe, Great Yarmouth - Credit: Mark Allen

East Flegg: James Bensley (C), Edd Bush (L), Hannah Gray (G), Nicholas Read (LD)

Caister on Sea: Penny Carpenter (C), Stuart Hellingsworth (L), Kenneth Petersen (G)

Yarmouth north and central: Graham Carpenter (C), Ron Ellis (I), Tony Harris (LD) Anne Killett (G), Sandy Lysaght (L), Carrie Talbot (UKIP)

Magdalen: Ivan Smith-Murray (C), Georgie Oatley (G), Colleen Walker (L)

West Flegg: Andy Grant (C), Emma Punchard (G), Claire Wardley (L), Rebecca Woods (LD)

St Andrews: Tracey Darnell (G), Graham Plant (C), Gordon Smith (LD), Jo Thurtle (L)

Yarmouth Nelson and South Town: Daniel Candon (C), Rebecca Durant (G), Mark Godfrey (LD), Mick Riley (Reform), Mike Smith-Clare (L)

South Norfolk

Clavering: Alison Green (L), Barry Stone (C), Ian Stone (LD), Eric Wareham (G)

Costessey: Sharon Blundell (LD), John Irving (C), Jamal Sealey (L), Owen Watkins (G)

Diss and Roydon: Keith Kiddie (C), Pam Reekie (L), David Reynolds (G), Trevor Wenman (LD)

East Depwade: Bernard Chauly (LD), James Eddy (L), Andrew Newby (G), Martin Wilby (C)

Forehoe: Ian Boreham (G), Vivienne Clifford-Jackson (LD), Daniel Elmer (C), Tom Matthews (Reform), John Morland (L)

Henstead: David Fairbairn (LD), Chris Smith (L), Vic Thomson (C), Julie Young (G)

Hingham: Gary Blundell (LD), Kendra Cogman (L), Margaret Dewsbury (C), Victoria Walters (G)

Humbleyard: Janet Bearman (G), David Bills (C), Simon Chapman (L), Julian Halls (LD)

Loddon: Kay Mason Billig (C), Jeremy Rowe (L), Gill Stone (LD)

Long Stratton: Shaun Button (G), Jon Norton (LD), Alison Thomas (C), David Vail (L)

West Depwade: Barry Duffin (C), Bob McClenning (LD), Alyson Read (L), Carol Sharp (G), Beverley Spratt (I)

Wymondham: Christopher Buntin (L), Suzanne Nuri-Nixon (LD), Robert Savage (C), Paul Sutcliff (G)

Kings Lynn and West Norfolk

Clenchwarton & King`s Lynn South: Adam Giles (L), Liam Allan Hind (C), Alexandra Kemp (I)

Dersingham: Erika Ingrid Coward (LD), Stuart Dark (C), George Lankester (L), Jordan Stokes (G)

Docking: Michelle Carter (L), Michael Chenery of Horsbrugh (C), Chris Morley (I)

Downham Market: Eamonn McCusker (L), Josie Ratcliffe (LD), Jackie Westrop, (I), Tony White (C)

Feltwell: Neil Aldridge (I), Christopher Harvey (L). Tom Ryves (I), Martin Storey (C)

Fincham: Alan Holmes (I), Brian Long (C), Jo Smith (L)

Views around King's Lynn from Market Place towards the town centre. Photo: Angela Sharpe. - Credit: Angela Sharpe

Freebridge Lynn: Francis Bone (L), Nick Daubney (C), Andrew De Whalley (G)

Gayton and Nar Valley: David Collis (L), Jim Moriarty (I), Olivia Morris (C)

Gaywood North and Central: Helen Dalgliesh (L), Graham Middleton (C), David Mills (LD), Jim Perkins (UKIP)

Gaywood South: Michael Bartrum (L), Rob Colwell (LD), Thomas Smith (C), Michael Stone (UKIP)

Kings Lynn North and Central: Robe Archer (G), Lesley Bambridge (C), Gary Bramham (Reform), Richard Coward (LD), Wilfred Lamber (L)

Marshland North: Matthew Hannay (L), Julian Kirk (C), Sandra Squire (I)

Marshland South: Chris Dawson (C), David Hodkinson (L), Alastair Kent (G), Colin Rose (I)

North Coast: John Crofts (LD), Andrew, Jamieson (C), John Simmons (L)