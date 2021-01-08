Norfolk to get 15,000 more LED street lights

Published: 8:24 AM January 8, 2021

Around 15,000 new LED streetlights will be installed in Norfolk, adding to the 11,000 already in place. - Credit: Antony Kelly

The next step in a sustainability scheme to cut CO2 emission in Norfolk gets under way this month with thousands more LED street lights set to be installed.

Around 15,000 main road lights will be upgraded to LED bulbs, adding to the 11,000 others which have already been put in place across the county.

Norfolk County Council said the average energy saving for each street upgraded is more than 70pc, adding that the scheme has already cut 1,200 tonnes of CO2 emissions over the last two years.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council's cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport. - Credit: Simon Parkin

Martin Wilby, the authority's cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: "We’ve set ourselves an ambitious target of becoming carbon neutral as an authority by 2030.

"This award-winning programme sees old, high energy consuming, streetlights replaced with efficient LED lights allowing us to cut carbon emissions and save money too."