Covid rates slow for second consecutive day

Published: 5:17 PM January 10, 2021

Norfolk's coronavirus rate of infection has slowed for the second day in a row in all but one local authority area.

In the latest figures released by Public Health England, for the seven days ending January 6, Norfolk's overall infection rate has dipped beneath 500 cases per 100,000 for the first time since New Year's Day.

For the seven days up to January 6, the county's overall infection rate was 490 cases per 100,000, compared with 502.8 for the weekend ending January 5.

This figure, is, however, still higher than the week prior - the seven days leading up to December 30 - which saw the rate at 417.

Meanwhile, all but one local authority area saw rates fall, with only Norwich seeing an increase. The latest infection rate in the city is 516.5 cases per 100,000 people, compared with a rate of 498.7 reported on Saturday.

Great Yarmouth continues to be the area with the highest rate of infection - 591.9, while North Norfolk remains the area with the lowest rate - 384.4.

South Norfolk, meanwhile, has even shown a week-on-week slowing, with its rate of 411 lower than the 442.2 it recorded for the seven days ending December 30.

The period between December 31 and January 6 saw 4,448 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the county, with 633 of these confirmed on January 6 itself.

Meanwhile in East Suffolk the rate slowed from 459 to 455 cases per 100,000 people.

The latest rates are as follows: